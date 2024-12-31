ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers will head to the Alamo to face the San Antonio Spurs. It will be a battle at the Frost Bank Center as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Clippers-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Spurs lead the head-to-head series 132-56. Significantly, the Clippers defeated the Spurs 113-104 on November 4, 2024, at Crypto. The Clippers have won eight games in a row. Ultimately, they are 8-2 over their past 10 games against the Spurs, including 4-1 in the last five games in San Antonio.

Here are the Clippers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

San Antonio Spurs: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Spurs

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FDSS

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kawhi Leonard is practicing but is not ready to return. Therefore, the Clippers will once again have to play without him, and there is no chance of the former MVP returning to face one of the teams he helped lead to a championship. Regardless, they still have weapons that can make a difference. These weapons helped the Clippers rally from a 40-14 deficit to stun the Spurs in their first meeting.

James Harden recently made NBA history with a 34-point half against the Utah Jazz. Ultimately, he is one of the few players who can make a difference against the Spurs. When he last faced them, he had 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Norman Powell has led the Clippers all season in Leonard's absence. Powell scored 23 points while going 7 for 15 from the floor, including 5 for 8 from the triples in that game.

Ivica Zubac is a big part of this team. However, he was inconsistent in the win over the Spurs, finishing with 17 points and 13 rebounds while going 6 for 17 from the hardwood. The Clippers need more from Kevin Porter Jr., who had six points while going 3 for 10. Likewise, they hope to get similar results from Amir Coffey, who went off for 21 points and six rebounds while going 8 for 10 from the field, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc, in the win over the Spurs earlier this season.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can avoid a slow start and convert on their shooting chances. Then, they must contain one of the most talented players in the NBA and not allow him to dominate.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Victor Wembanyama has continued to set records across the NBA and is one of the elite young players. Significantly, he is one of the main reasons why the Spurs are currently clinging to the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Yet, there is still work to do as the Spurs attempt to avenge the loss from earlier this season.

When the Spurs lost, it was simply a matter of not doing the right things or playing a full 48 minutes. After leading 40-14 through one quarter, the Spurs only managed just 63 points over the next three quarters, averaging just 21 points per quarter. Much of that was due to poor shooting down the stretch and untimely turnovers.

Wembanyama had 24 points, 13 rebounds, and nine rebounds in that game while shooting 9 for 22. Consequently, his effort was insufficient, as the Spurs could not sustain the momentum. Julian Champagne did well for his part, finishing with 21 points while shooting 7 for 12 from the floor, including 5 for 10 from the triples. Chris Paul had 14 points while shooting 6 for 11 in that game.

Despite the starters doing relatively well, the bench did not help. Because of this, it showcased some depth issues and revealed what the Spurs must do to win.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama, Champagne, and Paul can continue to produce. Then, they need better production from the bench.

Final Clippers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are 20-12 against the spread, while the Spurs are 17-15 against the odds. Moreover, the Clippers are 9-6 against the spread on the road, while the Spurs are 9-9 against the odds at home. The Clippers are 2-4 against the spread on the second end of a back-to-back. Conversely, the Spurs are 7-1 against the spread when they have had a rest advantage.

The Clippers are playing relatively well, overcoming all expectations, and staying at the top of the Pacific Division standings. Yet, the Spurs are almost unbeatable when they have a rest advantage, and that figures into the decision. I have the Spurs covering the spread at home over a tired Clippers team.

Final Clippers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs: -3 (-110)