The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the biggest wild card teams in the NBA heading toward the playoff push and Kawhi Leonard's health is a big reason why. Leonard has been dealing with a back issue lately and how he heals could decide whether Coach Tyronn Lue's team competes for an NBA title or not. Recently, Lue addressed the situation and whether it may lead to a change in the playing rotation.
The injury bug has bit the Clippers hard and now James Harden's status has been called into question as well. The Clippers' recent loss to the Timberwolves came with an extra serving of Anthony Edwards trash talk.
With the winds of change swirling, Coach Tyronn Lue opened up about the possibility of a minutes restriction.
Lue Talks Kawhi Leonard Minutes
Lue seemed to hint that he's playing it by ear in a press conference clip released by Law Murray on Twitter. Tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City was mentioned as a possible testing ground for the legendary Clippers forward.
Tyronn Lue responds to @RHaylock question about any possible Kawhi Leonard minute restriction by saying that there is none as of now and that he's giving it a go tonight and team will see how Leonard feels pic.twitter.com/cYLLKb7Zbd
— Law Murray 🧭 (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 14, 2024
Lue Detailed Leonard's Injury
Previously, Lue detailed Leonard's injury against the Timberwolves, sharing the information with ClutchPoints. Leonard left the game, played on Tuesday night, with thoracic spasms (also known as back spasms).
“Yeah, he's been dealing with it for a couple of days,” Tyronn Lue told ClutchPoints. “Back spasms and…Wasn't sure if he was going to go this morning. But he came to shootaround, got some treatment, did what he had to do and tried to get on the court and play today and it just didn't loosen up for him.”