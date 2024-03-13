On Tuesday night, it didn't look like the Minnesota Timberwolves brought in enough energy to snap their two-game losing streak in a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers. They started off sloppily, going down by as many as 22 points in the first half. But Anthony Edwards took it upon himself to snap the Timberwolves out of their funk, scoring 37 points on 15-29 shooting to lead the way for Minnesota in a 118-100 comeback victory over the Clippers.
It helped that the Timberwolves did not have to worry about Kawhi Leonard for much of the game after the Clippers star exited the game early due to a back injury. But Edwards still played like he didn't feel sorry for his opponents. And why would he? After all, all he saw on the court was some barbecue chicken that he was ready to devour.
“Just a bunch of mismatches. Yeah, pretty much. Their best defender is Kawhi [Leonard]. Kawhi went down, and they were just putting two on me and trying stuff. So I hit one shot and got going,” the Timberwolves star told TNT sideline reporter Stephanie Ready in his postgame interview.
Stephanie Ready: “You exploded in that 3rd quarter. What were you seeing out there?”
Anthony Edwards: “Just a bunch of mismatches… Their best defender is Kawhi [Leonard]. He went down, and they were just putting two on me and trying stuff.” 🗣️pic.twitter.com/jGkYtLhzdx
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 13, 2024
The Clippers still had Paul George, an elite defender, to take on the Anthony Edwards assignment, but by the time George took him on, the Timberwolves star was already in quite a rhythm. It was simply a stellar effort for the Timberwolves from the middle of the second quarter onward, with Edwards receiving plenty of help from his teammates in attacking the mismatches all over the floor. (Mike Conley made it rain from deep, finishing with 23 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker pitched in a season-high 28 points off the bench.)
Kawhi Leonard's absence had the trickle-down effect of making scoring difficult for the Clippers, which, in turn, makes defending a much more challenging task. After two crushing losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Timberwolves will absolutely take this victory, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns out.
Now, the concern for the Timberwolves is the injury to Rudy Gobert. But they have three full days of rest before their next game, so they can rest easy for now.