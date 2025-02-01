ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers travel to Toronto looking to sweep the season series against the Toronto Raptors. The Clippers, sitting sixth in the Western Conference with a 28-20 record, boast a defensive powerhouse led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Norman Powell, facing his former team, brings additional motivation. Toronto struggles in the playoff picture, ranking 12th in the Eastern Conference with inconsistent offensive output. While the Raptors average 111.1 points per game, they surrender 116.5 points defensively – a significant vulnerability. The Clippers' third-ranked defense and recent momentum suggest they're heavy favorites in this matchup, with the game tipping off at 3:30 pm EST.

Here are the Clippers-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Raptors Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -6.5 (110)

Moneyline: -250

Toronto Raptors: +6.5 (110)

Moneyline: +205

Over: Under 221.5 (-110)

Under: Under 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Raptors

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are poised to extend their recent dominance over the Toronto Raptors in Sunday’s matchup, leveraging their defensive discipline and offensive firepower. Entering with a 28-20 record (6th in the West), the Clippers have stifled opponents to just 102.8 points per game over their last 10 contests, anchored by a third-ranked defense allowing 106.9 PPG overall. Their recent 112-104 win over Charlotte showcased their balanced attack, shooting 54% from the field and 39% from three-point range. James Harden’s playmaking (21.5 PPG, 8.4 APG) and Norman Powell’s scoring surge (22.2 PPG in last 10 games) provide a potent offensive foundation. Toronto’s defensive vulnerabilities (117.1 PPG allowed, 27th in the NBA) will struggle to contain this efficiency, particularly with key rotation players Immanuel Quickley, Kelly Olynyk, and Gradey Dick all listed as questionable due to injuries.

Historically, the Clippers have dominated this matchup, winning five straight meetings since January 2024, including a 105-103 victory in November 3. Toronto’s 15-33 record (12th in the East) reflects ongoing struggles, particularly in clutch situations, despite a recent 7-3 stretch. The Raptors’ reliance on RJ Barrett (22.0 PPG) and Scottie Barnes (20.3 PPG) leaves them vulnerable if secondary scorers are limited. Additionally, Los Angeles’ ability to control the paint (50.5 PPG inside, led by Ivica Zubac’s 13.3 PPG) will challenge Toronto’s interior defense, which allows 47.5% shooting. With Nicolas Batum (illness) as the Clippers’ only significant absence compared to Toronto’s depleted rotation, expect Los Angeles to exploit mismatches and extend their winning streak in this series. Their combination of playoff-caliber defense and rising offensive rhythm makes them clear favorites on the road.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors enter Sunday’s matchup primed to snap their five-game skid against the Clippers, fueled by emerging offensive chemistry and exploitable matchup advantages. RJ Barrett (22.0 PPG) and Scottie Barnes (20.3 PPG, 6.5 APG) have thrived in recent weeks, combining for 42.3 PPG during Toronto’s 7-3 stretch that reignited their play-in hopes. The Raptors’ league-leading 47.5 paint PPG will test a Clippers interior defense that allows 50.5 PPG inside—a critical vulnerability with Ivica Zubac as their lone reliable rim protector. Toronto’s transition attack (15.8 fast-break PPG) also aligns perfectly against LA’s 22nd-ranked transition defense.

Defensive adjustments could tip the scales further. The Raptors’ fifth-ranked rebounding (44.3 RPG) counters LA’s undersized frontcourt, while their league-best 9.3 steals per game disrupts the Clippers’ Harden-centric offense. With PJ Tucker (personal) and Nicolas Batum (illness) sidelined, Toronto’s wings can aggressively switch screens to neutralize Norman Powell’s perimeter scoring. Home court amplifies these advantages—the Raptors average 111.3 PPG at Scotiabank Arena compared to 107.9 on the road. Facing a Clippers team playing its third road game in five nights, Toronto’s fresher legs and rising urgency position them to finally solve their LA puzzle.

Final Clippers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-20) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-33) on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 3:30 PM EST in Scotiabank Arena. Despite the Raptors' recent 7-2 stretch, the Clippers enter as 6.5-point road favorites. Los Angeles boasts the NBA's third-best defense, allowing just 107 points per game, while Toronto struggles defensively, ranking 24th and giving up 116.5 points per contest. The Clippers have dominated recent matchups, winning eight of their last ten against Toronto. Norman Powell (24.1 PPG) and James Harden (21.5 PPG, 8.4 APG) lead a balanced Clippers attack. For the Raptors, RJ Barrett (21.6 PPG) and Scottie Barnes (20.3 PPG, 6.5 APG) will need to excel to keep pace. Given the Clippers' defensive prowess and the Raptors' inconsistency, expect a low-scoring affair. The under (221.5 points) appears to be the smart play, as five of Toronto's last six games have gone under as the Clippers cover the spread for the third time in their last five matchups.

Final Clippers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -6.5 (110), Under 221.5 (-110)