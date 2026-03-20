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We're back with another NBA betting prediction and pick as we turn attention towards this upcoming cross-conference clash. The Atlanta Hawks (38-31) will take on the Houston Rockets (41-27) as the two teams conclude their season series, Houston searching for the sweep. Check our NBA odds series for the Hawks-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks 135-120. They ride the NBA's longest active winning streak at 11 games and are currently the league's hottest team coming into this game the surprising underdogs.

The Houston Rockets are fifth in the Western Conference following their last 124-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. They've been on somewhat of a downturn by losing back-to-back outings and going just 4-6 over their last 10 games, hoping to bounce back as betting favorites here.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Hawks vs. Rockets Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +3.5 (-108)

Houston Rockets: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Hawks vs. Rockets Key Injuries

Atlanta: Jonathan Kuminga (knee – OUT)

Houston: Steven Adams (ankle – OUT) / Jae'Sean Tate (knee – OUT) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

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Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Houston Rockets are 23-10 at home. The Atlanta Hawks are 19-15 on the road.

The Rockets have gone 38-21 as betting favorites. The Hawks are 16-19 as underdogs.

The Rockets are 29-39 ATS overall, 12-21 ATS at home. The Rockets are 37-32 ATS overall, 20-14 ATS on the road.

The Hawks are 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the Rockets.

The Hawks are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games.

The Rockets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

The Hawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Rockets.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Houston's last five games.

Keys to Hawks vs. Rockets Matchup

The Rockets managed to convincingly handle the Hawks during their first meeting, winning the game 104-86 thanks to 31 points from Kevin Durant. Against a much smaller Hawks' lineup, the Rockets have a tailor made matchup against their starting lineup, but they're getting the best version we've seen of the Hawks all season and could make for a much closer contest in the final tally.

During this 11-game winning streak, a number of Atlanta Hawks' players have alternated serving as their leading scorer. It's been Jalen Johnson, CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Jonathan Kuminga doing most of the heavy lifting as the Hawks have been a model of team basketball throughout the month of March. Not having Kuminga for this game will hurt their athleticism in the paint, but it shouldn't be enough of a deterrent for a player like Jalen Johnson to lift his team over the hump.

Still, the Rockets will have serious defensive mismatches assigned to Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, so we should see the pair try to find their rhythm early as they should be the main scoring catalysts for the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr. will also see an advantageous matchup in the paint and should be able to make a significant impact with his shot blocking.

Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

This should be a fun meeting between these two teams as the Hawks will be doing everything in their power to preserve this current winning streak they're on. Jalen Johnson is making a strong case for “Most Improved Player” this season and he should be able to give his team a continued scoring boost during this game.

Despite the Rockets being one of the better teams at home this season, I expect the Atlanta Hawks to continue their success and hot shooting in keeping this game close on the road. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Atlanta Hawks to cover the spread and likely win this game outright against a struggled Houston team.

Final Hawks-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +3.5 (-108); OVER 227.5 (-110)