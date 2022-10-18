Clippers’ X-factor for 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Kawhi Leonard

This Los Angeles Clippers team has to get the job done. They have come up short too many times, namely at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in 2020 and Dallas Mavericks in the following year. This time, though, it feels different. This squad has depth, shooting prowess, and a dynamic defense, and this time around, they have Norman Powell.

Here’s why the Clippers’ X-factor this 2022-23 season will be Powell instead of the returning Kawhi Leonard and healthy Paul George.

Los Angeles Clippers X-Factor: Norman Powell

“Stormin’ Norman” quietly put up 19 points per game in the last two seasons off the bench, split across his time with the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers and the Clippers.

In five games with the Clippers last season, Powell posted 21.4 points on 50.8% from the field and a scorching 54.2% from beyond the arc before his season was cut short due to a fractured bone in his left foot.

Powell is a professional scorer, with the ability to put the ball in the basket at all three levels. He isn’t a reliant playmaker, having never averaged more than three assists per game in his career, but that is not what head coach Tyronn Lue needs from the 29-year-old.

Powell needs to be that spark off the bench, an important role that was so clearly missing during the Clippers’ playoff collapses. Often, the over reliance on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard stagnated the offense, and teams were able to key in on those two superstars without having to worry about anyone else putting the ball on the floor and making a play. Defenses know what guys like Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann, and Luke Kennard want to do, locating these shooters with hard close-outs to force them to give up the rock.

Powell adds another layer to this Clippers offense, opening up space for George and Leonard. Additionally, Powell has the ability to knock down triples whether that be off the dribble or catch and shoot opportunities. He’s a seamless fit into what Lue wants to do on offense—generate as many corner threes as possible with the drive-and-kick game.

Powell shined bright in the preseason, putting up 34 points in 25 minutes while missing just three shots against the Denver Nuggets, all four of his three point shots coming off catch-and-shoot opportunities. To start the regular season, Powell will likely come off the bench and could find himself with a Sixth Man of the Year trophy in his awards closet if he can keep up that level of scoring through the season.

A streaky defender, Powell relies on his athletic ability to create plays on that side of the court. Standing at 6’3″ and weighing 215 pounds, his size can be an issue in some matchups, but he’s quick and strong, aided by a lengthy wingspan. The biggest question on the defensive end has always been his effort. Powell’s ability to score the ball will always be his biggest strength, but if he can create chaos for opponents on the other end, it will be hard for Lue to keep him out of the closing lineups, especially in the playoffs.

Defense is also a whole lot easier when you’re surrounded by great defensive players. With the likes of George, Leonard, Batum, Mann, and Robert Covington on the roster, there’s no reason why Powell cannot contribute to a top 10-defense this season.

Most importantly, Powell is a champion. While he played just 18.8 minutes in the Finals against the Warriors in 2019, Powell gained valuable experience of what it’s like to play on the biggest stage, something many of the players on this Clippers roster have not felt before.

Norman Powell changes the dynamic of this Clippers team, launching the squad to the 5th spot in NBA.com’s preseason power rankings.