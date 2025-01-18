During a recent episode of CNN NewsNight, panelist Melik Abdul defended Mississippi Valley State University’s decision to accept Donald Trump's invitation to perform at his upcoming inauguration. Abdul encouraged people to go to their GoFundMe page to donate so they could travel to Washington, D.C. He also highlighted that the students are excited about playing at the inauguration, but it is the adults who have an issue.

Last month, it was announced that the Mississippi Valley State University Mean Green Marching Machine had been invited to perform in the 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade. The grand total for the band to travel to Washington is $350,000, but according to Abdul, conservatives have helped the band raise over $200,000. This isn’t the band’s first time performing at an inauguration. In 1968, the band performed at former president Richard Nixon's inaugural parade. University president Jerryl Briggs spoke about the performance invitation in a statement.

“This is not just a moment of pride for our university but for the entire state of Mississippi. It is an opportunity to showcase our legacy, celebrate our culture, and invest in the future leaders of our community.”

The band faced a lot of backlash for accepting the invitation, especially from the HBCU community. Many people took to social media to express their dissatisfaction. Several people pointed out that the inauguration also takes place on Martin Luther King Day, saying that this makes the university’s decision even more disappointing.

“Will someone tell Mississippi Valley State University that this is not the time to accept an invitation to march in the parade to celebrate a man that will do everything in his power to ruin HBCUs!!!! #donotobeyinadvance,” said Veronica Smith via X.

“This should be a hard no. Why would you have your students out there high-stepping for Trump? Mississippi is the land of Fannie Lou Hamer, Medgar Evers, and Ida B. Wells, and you’re about to willingly allow this historic HBCU to take this step backwards? Just say no,” said @black_meadows.

“Mississippi Valley State University @MVSUDEVILS has a proud history of standing up for Black history, equity, and justice. However, accepting an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a disgraceful betrayal of that legacy. Trump and his administration have worked tirelessly to erase Black history from classrooms, directly opposing the very fight MVSU students took on in 1964 when they boycotted for courses in Black history and access to works by Black authors,” said Bishop Talbert Swan.

Albert says that people shouldn’t want to block opportunities for Mississippi Valley.