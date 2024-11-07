The Coastal Carolina football program is gearing up for an intense rivalry matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Before the game, Chanticleers head coach Tim Beck gained attention for an amusing drinking display with former college coach and ESPN analyst Dan Mullen.

Beck appeared to chug a beer alongside Mullen and two other reporters in what looked like a broadcast set up in front of fans on Thursday, as shown by Ben Portnoy of Sports Business Journal:

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the beverage will give Tim Beck and the Coast Carolina football squad an edge as they take on their crucial Appalachian State contest.

Both teams are entering the matchup with a 4-4 record. However, the difference is the Chanticleers are on a three-game losing streak, while the Mountaineers have won two games in a row. If Coastal Carolina wants to snap their cold streak, they will need to focus and execute on both sides of the football.

The Chanticleers are coming off a tough 38-24 loss to the Troy Trojans. Coastal Carolina's offense could not get things going. Quarterback Ethan Vasko led the team's offensive attack with 206 passing yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, running back Braydon Bennet amassed one TD on a 69-yard rushing day, and wide receiver Jamison Tucker totaled 106 yards and one TD on just six receptions.

If everyone is healthy and ready to go, the Coastal Carolina football squad will rely on the offensive trio to put up more stout production on Thursday. But Appalachian State will not make things easy.

The Mountaineers' defense forced three fumbles and grabbed one interception in their 28-20 Nov. 2 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs. Appalachian State looks to similarly wear down Coastal Carolina's offense.

If the Chanticleers put together some promising drives and hold steady on defense, they have a chance at walking away from their big rivalry game with a victory.