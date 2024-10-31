ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Coastal Carolina-Troy prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Coastal Carolina-Troy.

Coastal Carolina is 4-3 through seven games in this college football season. The Chanticleers therefore know that they have a lot of work to do in order to clinch a bowl bid. When a team enters November with only four wins, it knows that the longer it waits to get the fifth win, the more difficult it is to get the sixth win. No team wants to fail to win game number five on multiple occasions. Falling to a 4-5 or 4-6 record in the middle of November means that a team will probably need to win back-to-back games near the end of its regular season in order to get a bowl berth. Winning now — at 4-3 — to push the record to 5-3 will relieve a lot of pressure for the Chanticleers. They won't have to spend most of November chasing the fifth win. They can turn the page and then focus on getting the sixth win sooner rather than later. That sums up how important this game is for CCU. When one considers the added point that Troy has just one win and has been a terrible team for most of the season, it becomes urgent for Coastal Carolina to take advantage of this opportunity and win one of the softer games on its conference schedule. CCU can't miss a layup here. If it does, it is really asking for trouble down the stretch.

It's not an official rule or regulation, but it might as well be said anyway: “If you lose to a one-win team in November, you don't deserve to go to a bowl.” Let's see if Coastal Carolina can take care of business on a day when victory is fully expected and sorely needed.

Here are the Coastal Carolina-Troy College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Coastal Carolina-Troy Odds

Coastal Carolina: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -182

Troy: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs Troy

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Coastal Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Coastal Carolina is a much better team than Troy. The records reflect that. The coaching reflects it, too. Troy made what appeared to be one of the worst offseason coaching hires in the country when it tabbed former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker as its new head coach. Parker was awful as the Fighting Irish's play-caller in 2023. Notre Dame was elated to get rid of him. Predictably, the Irish are a better team this year and have a better offense with Parker nowhere near the program. Troy, meanwhile — a program which has had a good track record of hiring replacements for successful, upwardly mobile coaches over the years — might have struck out with Parker. Good coaches have used Troy as a stepping-stone program over the years, but this time, Troy might not have a coach who is ready to ascend. The Trojans seem to have found a man who might be on the hot seat in one or two years.

Coastal Carolina is favored by only 4.5 points. That number seems low, given how awful Troy has been this season.

Why Troy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Coastal Carolina is the better team in this matchup, but the Chanticleers have not been particularly impressive this season. They lost their last two games, and one of them was a 32-point thumping delivered by James Madison. CCU might be good enough to squeak into a bowl game, but that would be a reflection of the caliber of CCU's opposition as much as any indicator of how good the Chanticleers really are. Against good teams, CCU has faltered. A team with a low ceiling shouldn't be given too much benefit of the doubt in any road game, even against a bad opponent.

We think CCU, for all its flaws, is at least one touchdown better than a terrible Troy team. Take CCU here.

Final Coastal Carolina-Troy Prediction & Pick: Coastal Carolina -4.5