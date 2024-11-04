ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

App State looks to continue their winning streak as they visit Coastal Carolina. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an App State-Coastal Carolina prediction and pick.

Meanwhile, App State is 3-4 on the year. They opened up the season 2-1 with the only loss being to Clemson. They would then go on to lose three straight, all by ten or more points. Since then, App State has rebounded. first, it was a 33-26 victory over Georgia State, and then they defeated Old Dominion 28-20 last time out.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina comes into the game sitting at 4-4 on the year as well. They opened up the season sitting at 3-1, with the only loss being to Virginia. Since then, it has been a struggle. They lost the James Madison 39-7, then Louisiana 34-24, and finally to Troy 38-24.

Here are the App State-Coastal Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: App State-Coastal Carolina Odds

App State: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -108

Coastal Carolina: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 61.5 (-115)

Under: 61.5 (-105)

How to Watch App State vs. Coastal Carolina

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why App State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joey Aguilar has led the way for the App State offense. He has completed 170 of 302 passes for 2,270 yards this year. He has 18 touchdown passes this year while throwing ten interceptions and being sacked nine times this year. Further, he has run for 159 yards with two touchdowns this year.

Kaedin Robinson has led the receiving game this year. He has 48 receptions for 764 yards on the year with one touchdown. Christian Horn has also been solid as well. He has 18 receptions for 336 yards and a score. Makai Jackson comes in playing well. He has 31 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Dalton Stroman has scored five times, while tight end Eli Watson has scored three. In the running game, Ahmani Marshall leads the way. He has run for 354 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Kanye Roberts has 332 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while Anderson Castle has 204 yards and a score as well.

App State is 122nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 116th in opponent yards per game. They are 80th against the run while they are 85th against the pass. DJ Burks leads the team in tackles this year, having 42 of them. Meanwhile, Jordan Favors has three pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery this year.

Why Coastal Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Vasko has led the way for the Coastal Carolina offense. He has 90 completions on 172 attempts this year. That is just 52.3 percent of his passes this year being completions. Vasko has nine touchdown passes, four interceptions, and has been sacked five times this year. Vasko has been running well this year. He has run 67 times for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Jameson Tucker. He has 22 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns this year. Cameron Wright has 16 receptions for 278 yards this year and two touchdowns this year. Finally, Tray Taylor has 16 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Braydon Bennett and Christian Washington have run well this year. Bennett comes into the game with 60 carries for 391 yards and seven touchdowns. Washington has 62 carries for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina is 113th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 115th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 125th against the rush while sitting 62nd against the pass. Shane Bruce has been solid this year, leading the team in tackles with 59, while having a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Juan Powell has three pass breakups and a fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown. Finally, Clev Lubin leads the team in sacks, coming in with three, while also forcing a fumble, recovering a fumble, and scoring a touchdown.

Final App State-Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

App State is just 3-4-1 against the spread this year but is 2-0-1 in their last three games. Much of that has been due to defensive improvement. They have given up just 26.67 points per game in the last three while giving up over 35 points per game in their first five games of the year. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina is 3-5 against the spread but failed to cover in their last three. This has been as their offense has struggled. In their first five games of the year, they scored 38.4 points per game, but have scored just 18.33 points per game in their last three. These are two teams going in opposite directions. Take App State in this one.

Final App State-Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick: App State ML (-108)