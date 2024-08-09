Former South Carolina State football standout and Los Angeles Rams DB Cobie Durant plans to build on a strong sophomore campaign in 2023. Durant tallied 39 total tackles with 6 pass deflections and a blocked-kick on special teams last season. He emerged as a promising member of a young Rams secondary and aims to keep improving.

There is no question that Durant possesses the talent to take another leap.During his time at South Carolina State, the 5'11 182 pound corner earned Second-team All-MEAC honors in 2019, and First-team All-MEAC and AP FCS All-American honors in 2021.

As a Bulldog in 2021, Durant finished with 38 tackles, three interceptions, and 12 pass breakups in 12 starts. That season, the Bulldogs also won the Cricket Celebration Bowl over Jackson State, where Durant earned Dennis Thomas Defensive MVP honors.

In year three, Durant looks to have that same impact in the NFL.

“He's really understanding route combinations, splits, exactly what he's going to get,” said Rams DC Chris Shula in a press conference posted by the Los Angeles Rams on YouTube. “It's just been playing consistent.”

Durant's ball-tracking ability can greatly aid the Rams defense as Shula replaces former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who became the Atlanta Falcons Head Coach this offseason. Notably, Durant snagged an 85-yard pick six against the Denver Broncos as a rookie after intercepting three passes that season.

Durant's athleticism and awareness allow him to play both nickel and outside corner in the Rams' defensive schemes. As he enters his third NFL season, Durant is more comfortable recognizing route concepts and how offenses are trying to attack the secondary.,

Durant has also benefited from learning alongside veterans like former teammate Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' recent signing of ex-All-Pro Tre'davious White. “Tre White actually took him under his wing in the offseason,” Shula said.

Durant had a phenomenal season as a shutdown corner for the Bulldogs in 2021. Consequently, within Chris Shula's new defensive system, we could be in for Durant's best season yet.