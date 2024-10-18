The Coco-Cola company has launched an exciting new platform geared towards HBCUs. They have launched The World Is My Yard, an HBCU-centered platform available in the company’s +one app. The World Is My Yard exclusively provides HBCU students with an extensive variety of resources, engaging content, and on-campus experiences.

The program, which is based on three pillars, tries to revitalize students’ perspectives, prepare them for the real world, and celebrate the tradition and legacy of HBCUs. It gives students a place to go while they pursue their post-collegiate goals while navigating their academic paths. The platform will provide students with opportunities for internship and externship programs, HBCU ambassadorship, and virtual course materials to help students prepare for postgraduate life.

Students will also have access to the ZIYNX Academy, which is a virtual microprogram designed to aid student-athletes in getting ready to make the transition from athletics to the workforce. Access to Project XL is also another resource provided by The World Is My Yard. Project XL provides adaptable leadership, innovation, and strategic thinking courses through its partnership with Urban Edge Network and Accenture Song. This innovative program seeks to establish a new talent pipeline by facilitating opportunities for students from underrepresented HBCUs to engage with top firms for training and upskilling.

By giving students a place to remain informed about important events on campus, the platform enhances the alluring atmosphere of attending an HBCU.

During events such as homecomings, classics, and activities, students can also celebrate their academic success and school pride using The World Is My Yard. The platform will provide spontaneous and joyous moments for attendees, such as product sampling, giveaways, and much more.

The Coca-Cola Company will help students connect with community organizations and initiatives that support their passions through The World Is My Yard platforms. User benefits include access to exclusive events, discounts, and subscriptions for premium in addition to other perks.

HBCU students can sign up for The World Is My Yard using their student email. For more information and to download the +one app.