Call of Duty dataminers have recently uncovered evidence pointing to an exciting new collaboration between Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Marvel's iconic characters Deadpool and Wolverine. This information comes from a reliable source, TheRed ZipiT, who shared animations on social media that are highly evocative of Ryan Reynolds' portrayal of Deadpool. These animations showcase operator finishing moves that capture Deadpool's characteristic style, such as sarcastic waves and dramatic kills, aligning with the antihero's quirky personality.

Although there has yet to be visual confirmation of Wolverine, the upcoming movie featuring both characters, set to release on July 26, adds credibility to the speculation.

Successful Call Of Duty Collaborations And Future Prospects Boost Anticipation

This potential crossover follows a series of successful datamined leaks that have previously come to fruition, including collaborations with Fallout, Gundam, and Warhammer 40,000. These past crossovers, though seemingly outlandish, have proven the dataminers' accuracy and the game's willingness to integrate diverse universes. Thus, while Deadpool and Wolverine might initially seem discordant with the Call of Duty theme, they are no more surprising than previous collaborations.

Modern Warfare 3, which launched in November, is currently in its fourth season as a live service game. The anticipation for the fifth season is high, especially with the potential inclusion of Deadpool and Wolverine. Season 5 is expected to launch on July 24, right before the release of the Deadpool & Wolverine movie, creating a timely and strategic tie-in that could boost player engagement and excitement.

In addition to the ongoing content for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, Activision is also gearing up for the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The multiplayer beta for Black Ops 6 is scheduled to begin in late August, with the full game set to launch on October 25. This upcoming title will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Notably, content from Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 will not carry over to Black Ops 6, marking a fresh start for players.

The continuous stream of content and crossovers in Call of Duty highlights Activision's commitment to keeping the game dynamic and engaging. The potential Deadpool and Wolverine crossover, if confirmed, will add another layer of excitement for fans and players, blending the worlds of Marvel and Call of Duty in a unique and thrilling way. As players eagerly await official announcements, the datamined information fuels speculation and anticipation for what could be one of the most memorable seasons in Call of Duty history.

