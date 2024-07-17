Sledgehammer Games has officially launched Season 5 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone. The latest update, set to be released on July 24, will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, providing a vast array of new content and features for players across all platforms.

WWE Collaboration And New Gameplay Features Ignite Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 5 Excitement

This season marks an exciting collaboration with WWE, introducing superstar operators to the Call of Duty universe. The formidable Australian wrestler Rhea Ripley, known as “Mami,” makes her in-game debut in the season's trailer. Displaying Cody Rhodes' signature Cross Rhodes move, Ripley's introduction teases the potential future addition of Rhodes to the game roster. Ripley's game appearance coincides with her real-life battle for the title against Liv Morgan at SummerSlam on August 3.

The update reintroduces the Superstore point of interest to Warzone's Urzikstan map, a fan-favorite location promising intense battles. Additionally, Season 5 brings new 6v6 core multiplayer maps, including Bait set dockside in the Sunshine State, and Yard, a small cel-shaded map in the Sonoran Desert junkyard. Players can also experience cel-shaded variants of the maps Toonoxide (Rust) and Celship (Shipment), with Ink House (Stash House) slated for a mid-season release.

Innovative gameplay modes such as Slam Deathmatch and COD Warrior offer fresh challenges. Slam Deathmatch features randomized WWE finishing moves, while COD Warrior pits teams in a series of rapid-fire minigames. The Arcade Playlist introduces abilities like increased jump height and new power weapons, including the Sledgehammer and Akimbo Dragon’s Breath pistols.

Zombies mode returns with its final story mission in mid-season, where players confront the Entity in a new Dark Aether area. This mission offers new Schematics like the Disciple Bottle and Grenade Bandolier, enhancing player capabilities against zombies. The Dark Aether Rift, accessible mid-season, promises lucrative rewards for those brave enough to face its challenges.

Enhanced Warzone Features And Exclusive PlayStation Perks Define Season 5

Warzone also sees significant additions with the iconic Atlas Superstore added to the Urzikstan map. New modes like Supreme Resurgence and Bounty Contest introduce dynamic gameplay elements, while the Redeploy Drone allows squads to quickly reposition. Elite Contracts and Recon Flyover, available mid-season, bring high-stakes rewards and advanced reconnaissance to the game.

For PlayStation Plus members, the Season 5 Combat Pack is available, featuring new operator skins, weapon blueprints, and additional perks. The season also includes new store content with WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio featured in Tracer Pack Bundles.

The season is filled with events and challenges, including the WWE SummerSlam event, where players can unlock exclusive content by completing specific challenges across all game modes. Other in-game events like the Conquest Event and Field Rep events offer additional opportunities for players to earn rewards.

Season 5 combines both new and nostalgic elements, keeping the gameplay exciting and engaging for both veteran players and newcomers alike. With a detailed roadmap and a wide array of content, this season is poised to be a significant chapter in the Call of Duty series.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 5 – Full List Of Patch Notes

For those looking for a detailed exploration of the changes, the full list of patch notes is included below. These notes provide an in-depth look at all the enhancements and new features introduced in Season 5, ensuring players have all the information they need to maximize their gameplay experience.

Multiplayer Overview

New Core 6v6 Maps, Cel-Shaded Variants

Bait (launch): Catch a win in the Sunshine State deploying dockside on this mid-sized map featuring poolside tiki floats and a central boat house.

Yard (launch): Crush your enemies in this small cel-shaded map set in a junkyard in the Sonoran Desert.

New Variants: At launch, play new cel-shaded map variants Toonoxide (Rust) and Celship (Shipment). At the mid-season, battle amongst the bold outlines of Ink House (Stash House).

Slam Deathmatch And Other New Modes

Slam Deathmatch (in-season): Earn points by downing and then eliminating opponents with a Finishing Move during the WWI SummerSlam event. All Finishing Moves will be randomized WWE Finishing Moves.

COD Warrior (launch): Compete 2v2v2 in a series of randomized, quickfire minigames. Every round win awards one point, and the first team to reach five points wins. Adapt quickly: with 15 minigames in all, you never know what’s coming next.

Arcade Playlist (in-season): Power up with new abilities including increased jump height, the Ground Slam, and Forcefield while fighting for possession over five new power weapons like the Sledgehammer with increased knockback ability and Akimbo Dragon’s Breath pistols.

Zombies Overview

The Final Story Mission (Mid-Season)

Face the ultimate challenge and confront the Entity in a new area of the Dark Aether. Avoid the horde using Aetherium launch pads to soar through the air and survive the climactic final boss battle to unlock a cinematic and acquire the first piece needed to access the new Dark Aether Rift.

New Dark Aether Rift, Schematics (Mid-Season)

Be alert for clues to opening a lucrative and lethal Dark Aether Rift. Earn powerful new rewards including permanent unlocks for completing the perilous challenges within. Discover three new Schematics to aid you along the way:

Disciple Bottle: Spawn a friendly Disciple to wreak havoc against your foes.

Grenade Bandolier: Replenish your Lethal and Tactical Equipment over time, allowing you to regularly bombard enemies.

Stash Increase: Increase your stash size to 30.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Overview

Superstore POI (Launch)

The iconic Atlas Superstore is coming to Urzikstan. South of the Orlov Military Base, the Superstore fulfills all your shopping needs whether that’s new weapons, a perk set, armor plates, or other useful items. Prepare to fight across the aisles as other squads seek out these same goods.

New Modes, Features, And Public Events

Supreme Resurgence (mid-season): Deploy to a Rebirth Island filled with exceptional ground loot including meta-inspired Weapon Blueprints plus other changes to the Resurgence formula. Win your first match to unlock a new weapon camo.

Bounty Contest (launch): When this public event activates in Resurgence, every squad is given a Bounty Contract. Survive the target on your back and earn cash for every completed bounty.

Redeploy Drone (launch): Redeploy on your own terms with the portable R.D.B. Field Upgrade. Throw out a line for the whole squad and reposition fast.

Elite Contracts (mid-season): Seek out Elite Contracts to earn bonus rewards including an elite cache providing one of the following: the Foresight Killstreak, multiple Redacted Weapons, Specialist Perk Package, or an Advanced UAV.

Recon Flyover (mid-season): In two waves, a squadron of Advanced UAVs highlight scanned Operators as red player arrows on the map. Prepare for imminent battle.

General Overview

Season 5 Combat Pack For PlayStation Plus Members

PlayStation Plus members, don’t forget to grab the season 5 Combat Pack. This pack grants Élodie “Lockpick” a new Operator Skin: Apotheosia.

PlayStation Plus members will also receive the following: the Colosseum Vanquisher weapon Blueprint, the Pantheon Pummeler weapon Blueprint, the Augustan Assailant Large Decal, the Corinthian Conqueror weapon Sticker, the Golden Lion Charm, and the Aegis Emblem.

New Challenges And Events

Rule the ring and unlock new content across Weekly Events like the WWE SummerSlam; prove your championship status by completing challenges across all game modes to unlock rewards including an Operator Skin mastery reward.

Earn more rewards across a variety of in-game events, including the Conquest Event plus new Field Rep events like Wildlife Most Wanted, Emotional Overdrive, and Echo Endo Live!

New Store content: WWE Superstars, Toon Force 141

Superstars Cody Rhodes “The American Nightmare” and Rey Mysterio “The Ultimate Underdog” join new Tracer Pack Bundles alongside other Store offerings like Tracer Pack: Toon Force 141; take down your enemies, comic book style.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 5 Launches July 24

Expect more content in the season, like six new Aftermarket Parts and four new weapons, including a new SMG and assault rifle plus a spear and compound bow. Compete in new Ranked Play challenges across Multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone, disrupt enemy electronics with the EMP Grenade, and progress through a Battle Pass featuring highlights like Operator Skins for Rhea Ripley AKA “Mami” and Ivan Alexxeve, leader of Konni Group.

Purchase Modern Warfare 3 on PlayStation to enjoy the benefits of two additional loadout slots, monthly exclusive Double XP events, +25% PlayStation Party Bonus XP, +5 bonus Battle Token Tier Skips with a BlackCell purchase, and a free in-game bundle each season with the Combat Pack.

