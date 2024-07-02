Activision has rolled out a significant update for Call of Duty: Warzone, addressing the balance of several dominant weapons in the game's current meta. The Kar98k marksman rifle and the Superi 46 submachine gun, both favorites among players since their introduction in Season 4, have received notable nerfs.

The Kar98k, known for its reliability and power, has been adjusted to reduce its overall lethality. The Lower Torso Modifier has been reduced to .95x from 1.1x, while the Arm Modifiers now sit at .95x, down from 1.2x. Additionally, the Leg Modifiers have been decreased to .95x from 1x. These changes aim to balance the weapon, making it less dominant in long-range engagements.

The Superi 46 submachine gun, another staple in the current meta, has also seen reductions. The Lower Torso Modifier has been decreased to 1.1x from 1.3x, and the Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers have been adjusted to 1.1x from 1.3x. These changes are expected to bring the Superi 46 in line with other weapons in its category, promoting a more balanced gameplay experience.

Beyond these specific adjustments, the update includes a range of tweaks and fixes for various weapons. Assault rifles and submachine guns have received balance changes, and issues with iron sight and optic alignment have been addressed. Notably, the Kastov 762 & 545 and FJX Horus have had their iron sight and optic alignment issues corrected.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has also received a comprehensive update. This patch includes several improvements across Multiplayer and Zombies modes. Some of the key updates include:

Corrected art for the Kill Shot Emblem in the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Enhanced visual notifications when changing Loadouts mid-match.

Addressed bugs causing issues with the After Action Report and HUD prompts for the Missile Drone Killstreak.

Weapons and attachments across various categories have seen fixes. The Kastov 762 & 545 and FJX Horus, along with the KV Broadside shotgun, have had their iron sights and attachment functionality corrected. Additionally, specific challenges and progression issues, such as those for the Underbarrel Launcher and Reclaimer 18 Shotgun, have been resolved.

Enhancements And Fixes In Zombies Mode And Future Prospects

In the Zombies mode, several notable changes have been implemented. Players can now equip Zombies Completionist Camos to the Sledgehammer. Fixes for server disconnection errors when leaving an Unstable Rift have also been introduced, enhancing the overall stability and playability of the mode.

This update is part of Activision's ongoing efforts to maintain a balanced and engaging experience for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 players. By addressing overpowered weapons and fixing various bugs and issues, the developers aim to provide a fair and enjoyable gaming environment.

Looking ahead, Call of Duty fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Season 5. Rumors and speculation about potential crossovers and new content are rife, adding to the excitement. The October release of Black Ops 6 is also generating significant buzz within the community.

As players adapt to the latest changes, the impact of these nerfs and fixes on the meta will become clearer. The adjustments to the Kar98k and Superi 46, in particular, are expected to influence gameplay strategies and weapon choices. Competitive players will need to reassess their loadouts and tactics to stay ahead in the evolving landscape of Warzone.

Activision's commitment to continuous updates and balance changes underscores their dedication to the Call of Duty franchise. By listening to player feedback and addressing key issues, they aim to keep the game fresh and exciting for both casual and competitive players.

With the upcoming content in Season 5 and the highly anticipated release of Black Ops 6, the Call of Duty community has much to look forward to. These updates not only enhance the current gameplay experience but also set the stage for future developments in the franchise. As always, player feedback will be crucial in shaping the direction of these updates and ensuring the longevity and success of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Full List Of Patch Notes July 2 Update

The latest update not only brings balance adjustments to popular weapons but also includes a series of comprehensive fixes and improvements across various game modes. Below is the full list of patch notes detailing all the changes implemented in this update:

Global

Customization

Corrected art displayed for the Kill Shot Emblem in the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Multiplayer

UIX

Improved visual style of the notification that appears after changing Loadout mid-match.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report to unexpectedly close. Corrected HUD prompts when controlling the Missle Drone Killstreak with an alternate button layout.



Progression

Underbarrel Launcher Attachments will now progress Challenges requiring double kills with Grenades.

Improved tracking of the double kills Camo Challenge for the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun.

DG-58 Micro Barrel Attachment for the DG-56 will no longer remain locked after reaching the Weapon Level requirement.

Addressed an issue causing Gilded Camo for certain Weapons to remain locked after unlock requirements are met.

Modes

Bit Party Fixed an issue causing inconsistent score upon tag collection in Kill Confirmed.

Mutation Fixed an issue causing the HUD to not match the selected Mutant’s abilities. Radioactive Beast will now drown if submerged in water for too long. Mutant Perks are no longer inactive during the first life after the halftime team switch.



Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

Kastov 762 & 545 JAK Requiem Conversion Kit Fixed incorrect iron sight and misaligned Optics after unequipping the Conversion Kit.



Submachine Guns

FJX Horus JAK Scimitar Kit Fixed incorrect iron sight and blocked Barrel Attachments after unequipping the Conversion Kit.



Shotguns

KV Broadside (MWII) JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit JAK BFB Muzzle Attachment is no longer blocked and can now be equipped.



Sniper Rifles

FJX Imperium (MWII) Removed incompatible Ammunition Attachments that could not be unlocked.



Handguns

.50 GS (MWII) & GS Magna (MWII) JAK NRG-IV Optic can no longer be equipped without a compatible Barrel.



Launchers

RGL-80 40mm Slug Ammunition (JAK Thumper-656 Conversion Kit) Increased minimum damage from 95 to 150 (+58%). Removed unintended explosive damage properties.



Zombies

Gameplay

Zombies Completionist Camos can now be equipped to the Sledgehammer, normally.

Fixed an issue causing a server disconnection error when a player leaves an Unstable Rift.

