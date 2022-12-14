By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Cody Bellinger joined the Chicago Cubs in free agency, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers after agreeing to the one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Northsiders. After making his free-agency decision, Bellinger took to Instagram with an emotional address to the Dodgers organization and the city of Los Angeles, while getting Cubs fans excited for what’s to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cody_bellinger (@cody_bellinger)

“To the fans, city, teammates, coaches and organization of LA, I feel as if a thank you post on Instagram isn’t enough. But THANK YOU!! I was able to live out my childhood dream for these past 6 years. Memories myself and my family will never forget. It was truly an honor putting on that Dodger uniform from that first time my 17-year-old self tried it on, till now. Through the ups and down I’ll love and cherish EVERY moment I had out there in La thank you!!! On to the next chapter!!” wrote Bellinger on Instagram.

The Dodgers left Bellinger a farewell message too, via Twitter.

From Rookie of the Year to MVP to World Series Champion and everything in between. Thank you for everything, @Cody_Bellinger. We will miss you and the energy you brought to Dodger Stadium. Best of luck in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/DsCERwWLDS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 14, 2022

Bellinger signed a one-year, $17 million deal with the Cubs in the offseason after hitting free agency. After winning the NL MVP in 2019, Bellinger has struggled massively in the subsequent three seasons. In 2022, the 27-year-old slashed .210/.265/.389 with 19 home runs, 68 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. His .654 OPS was actually up over .100 points from the .542 mark he delivered in 2021.

Once considered an untouchable cornerstone of the Dodgers’ franchise, Bellinger’s tenure in LA came to an end during the offseason, as the organization elected to move on. In six seasons for the Dodgers, Bellinger hit a total of 152 home runs and had a .819 OPS.

Things didn’t end the way anyone expected for Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers, but there doesn’t appear to be any hard feelings as he sets off for his next chapter with the Cubs.