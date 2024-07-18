We’re set for another close matchup on the UFC Vegas 94 Main Card as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this bout in the Flyweight (125) Division. Atlanta’s No. 14-ranked Cody Durden will go to work against Brazil’s Bruno Silva. Check out our UFC odds series for our Durden-Silva prediction and pick.

Cody Durden (16-5-1) comes into this bout with a 5-3-1 record in the UFC since 2020. Prior to his last bout, he rattled four-straight victories and took three of those by unanimous decision. His most recent performance ended in a loss after he was submitted by Tagir Ulanbekov, so he’ll be eager to rebound with a win in this one. Durden stands 5’7″ with a 67-inch reach.

Bruno Silva (13-5-2) has gone 3-2-0-1 under the UFC banner since 2019. After a shaky 0-2 start to his tenure, he’s now won his last three consecutive fights and most recently finished Tyson Nam with a rear-naked choke in his last fight. He was scheduled to fight Durden earlier last year, but will now officially get the opponent he’s been waiting for. Silva stands 5’4″ with a 65-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 94 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Odds: Cody Durden-Bruno Silva Odds

Cody Durden: -123

Bruno Silva: +103

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +180

Why Cody Durden Will Win

Following his four-fight winning streak over the likes of Jake Hadley and Charles Johnson, Cody Durden stumbled out the gates with a couple of medical setbacks and cancelled fights before his last appearance. The fight didn’t go as planned as he fell to submission against a formidable opponent. Now, Durden will have to pivot and face a previous opponent of his in a big Main Card spot as the ranked fighter here. Cody Durden is very well-rounded and his defense has been ironclad through his last couple of fights. He’ll need to be defensively perfect in fending-off a tough opponent like Silva in this one.

Owning six wins by knockout, five by submission, and five by decision, Durden is comfortable taking the fight wherever it needs to go in order to get the win. He has phenomenal grappling throughout the wrestling scrambles and it’s tough to find top position on him when he’s constantly moving and getting back to his feet. Against a power puncher like Bruno Silva, Durden will have to be careful in tucking his chin and not allowing his opponent to find a consistent striking rhythm. If he can be the quicker man on the feet, he should come away with the win here.

Why Bruno Silva Will Win

After finding his groove in the UFC octagon, Bruno Silva has won his last three consecutive fights, all by knockout before the start of the third round. He now has five KO/TKO wins, four by submission, and four by decision, making him another well-rounded opponent for a fighter like Durden. Bruno Silva is the more aggressive fighter of the two and he’ll be more willing to walk through some punishment to find offense of his own. Expect Bruno Silva to also pressure the takedowns as he tries to impose his physical strength on Durden.

Bruno Silva is fighting with a ton of confidence at the moment and if he’s able to sit Durden down with a clean strike, he’ll be quick to jump on top and finish this fight before the final bell. Durden is a very tough opponent to put away, but Silva is a lethal finisher with quick hands and deceptive power behind his shots. If he can land a takedown and get Durden second-guessing on the level changes, he should have a solid chance at landing a big counter shot that sits his opponent down and wins him this fight.

Final Cody Durden-Bruno Silva Prediction & Pick

This is a very compelling bout between two fighters extremely similar to one another in terms of skill and fighting style. Cody Durden uses his movement around the cage much more effectively and his scrambles in the wrestling transitions are what keeps him alive in many of his fights. Bruno Silva is on a terrorizing path at the moment and if he’s able to counter Durden hard with a clean hook or uppercut, he’ll pounce for the quick finish and walk away with the win.

However, Cody Durden has seen his fair share of adversity in the octagon and he has to know what’s coming from Silva during this fight. He should look to remain circling on the outside until he can dive for a leg and take this fight to the ground. If he’s able to control to wrestling exchanges while avoiding clean shot on the feet, we should see him get this win.

For our final prediction, we’re going to roll with Cody Durden to find this win late in the fight. Bruno Silva is a worthy competitor, but we like Durden’s ability to stay alive in tough situations and come up on the other end in an advantageous spot.

Final Cody Durden-Bruno Silva Prediction & Pick: Cody Durden (-123)