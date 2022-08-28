Cole Beasley reveals NFL offers, lashes out again at critics over COVID-19 vaccine

With Week 1 of the season fast approaching, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley still remains to be one of the bigger names in the free agent market. The 33-year-old has yet to sign a deal with a new team after his contract with the Bills ended last season. As it turns out, however, there hasn’t been a lack of offers for the enigmatic WR.

Beasley himself revealed on Twitter that he has received two contract offers from NFL teams this summer:

2 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 28, 2022

Beasley, who was in the middle of a ton of controversy last season for his strong stance against the COVID-19 vaccine, was in the midst of a lengthy tirade against his haters when he made this recent revelation. He just had to remind his naysayers that regardless of what they might say against him, he still has it:

“All these ‘unemployed’ jokes like I don’t have the skill anymore. You don’t go from drawing double teams in the playoffs to not having it anymore within a few months. I still grabbed 80 catches with 3 broken ribs for half of them. No games missed. Don’t get it twisted,” Beasley wrote in his tweet.

All these “unemployed” jokes like I don’t have the skill anymore. You don’t go from drawing double teams in the playoffs to not having it anymore within a few months. I still grabbed 80 catches with 3 broken ribs for half of them. No games missed. Don’t get it twisted. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 28, 2022

It is also clear that the former SMU standout has not softened his stance against the COVID-19 vaccine one bit:

“Same ‘stooge’ came to the bills along w/ Bruce smith telling us we didn’t care about winning or our teammates if we didn’t get the vaccine. I didn’t get Covid until the nfl stopped testing all the vaxxed players because they all were getting it,” he wrote in reference to a statement made by Aaron Rodgers.

Same “stooge” came to the bills along w/ Bruce smith telling us we didn’t care about winning or our teammates if we didn’t get the vaccine. I didn’t get Covid until the nfl stopped testing all the vaxxed players because they all were getting it. https://t.co/H0z0kJ9Jpr — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 28, 2022

For whatever reason, though, Cole Beasley has yet to sign a new deal. He probably does not like what’s on the table. Whether or not he finds a team before the season kicks off remains to be seen.