As is the case every year when a big-name quarterback gets injured, Colin Kaepernick is gaining attention as a potential replacement. Aaron Rodgers is the latest star player whose significant injury has captured the attention of fans around the league.

The entire football world was watching Monday night as the beginning of Rodgers' highly anticipated tenure with the New York Jets was marred by his torn Achilles. Rodgers' injury, unsurprisingly, has been all anyone's talking about since he went down—and Kaepernick's name is gasoline on the media fire.

Kaepernick has been on quite the journey since last taking the field in 2016 after kneeling during the national anthem in protest of systemic racism in the United States. From his apparent blackballing by the NFL and snide comments from owners to starring in Nike Ads and having his first kid with girlfriend Nessa Diab, the former San Francisco 49ers star has kept quite busy over the year. But who is Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab?

Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa Diab

Nessa Diab is a TV and radio host, predominantly for MTV. Diab, born in the United States, is the daughter of Egyptian immigrants. She spent some time in Saudi Arabia growing up when her father's work was transferred overseas.

She got her start in media on MTV's “Girl Code” back in 2013. Diab currently hosts a daily radio show on New York City's Hot 97 radio station from 3-7 p.m. every weekday.

Diab, like Kaepernick, has been very outspoken in her advocacy and social justice work. In addition to collaborating with Kaepernicks on his initiatives to support minorities in the United States, she has also worked to champion women's rights across the country and the globe. She spoke to the United Nations in March 2015 about women in media across the world. In that speech, she brought light to the lack of support and resources often given to women in media amid the broader struggle for gender equality.

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick's relationship

Nessa Diab has been Kaepernick's biggest supporter, with the two joining to start various social justice initiatives in support of their communities.

Diab and Kaepernick first got together back in 2015, although neither confirmed their relationship until the following. She was always in his corner throughout Kaepernick's protests and injury-riddled 2016 with the 49ers. And there she remained as various false claims were made about Kaepernick by the league, its owners and even Jay-Z.

The two launched a non-profit called Know Your Rights Camp to support the rights of Black and Brown citizens in the criminal justice system. They've also founded Ra Vision Media to support Black and Brown professionals.

In August 2022, the Diab and Kaepernick announced the birth of their child. They have released little public information about their baby, evidently choosing to parent in private well before Diab gave birth. In a social media post announcing the news, nothing about the child's name, sex or any other information was released. Additionally, the only real piece of information Diab shared is that the baby has Kaepernick's last name.

Diab has been quiet regarding the current situation involving Kaepernick and the Jets. Her last posts on Twitter/X are from July, retweets of Kaepernick working out with Derrick Henry and a few other NFL players.

Regardless of Kaepernick's standing with the NFL, it seems like he and Diab continue to go strong. Besides the child they now share, their interests, passions and causes keep them aligned amid their ongoing fight for social justice across the country and the world.