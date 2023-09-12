The New York Jets are considering all of their options after it was revealed that Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn achilles. Zach Wilson, who took over for Rodgers on Monday following the injury, is an option. Given Wilson's struggles last season though, New York is expected to monitor the free agent/trade market. One quarterback who's been mentioned as an option is Colin Kaepernick. His agent reportedly reached out to the Jets following Rodgers' injury, according to Jordan Schultz.

“I just spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who tells me his agent has reached out to the #Jets about his desire to make an NFL return. Kaepernick remains on the West Coast working out,” Schultz reported.

Jets: Colin Kaepernick NFL return?

Kaepernick, 35, hasn't played in the NFL since 2016. He made his debut in the league during the 2011 season and later emerged as a star with the San Francisco 49ers. He threw for over 3,000 yards in both 2013 and 2014 while rushing for over 500 yards in each of those seasons.

Kaepernick struggled in 2015 and 2016 though, and hasn't appeared in a game since the '16 campaign. There have been rumors over the years of a potential Kaepernick return but it hasn't happened yet. At 35-years old, the clock is ticking for it to come to fruition.

So could the Jets end up signing Kaepernick?

Entering Week 2, there aren't many eye-opening quarterbacks available for trade. The free agent market is far from ideal as well. Unless the Jets want to roll with Wilson, which seems unlikely, Kaepernick will probably at least draw interest. But signing a QB in his mid-30s who hasn't played in around seven years would be a risky decision. According to Schultz, Kaepernick has been working out and has been vocal about wanting to return in previous seasons.

The Jets quarterback situation will be interesting to follow. New York had Super Bowl aspirations heading into the year with Rodgers leading the way, but now they must find a replacement for the QB. They just need someone who can help run the offense and will limit mistakes.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kaepernick and the Jets as they are made available.