The Texas A&M Aggies will travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Thursday night SEC college baseball matchup at Baum-Walker Stadium. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Texas A&M-Arkansas prediction and pick.

Texas A&M has opened their season with a 25-16 record but have lost their last two games. The Aggies took two of three from Kentucky last weekend, moving their conference record to 9-9. Texas A&M has played very little road games this season, going 6-5 away from home.

Arkansas has dominated thus far, with a 30-11 record and a current four-game losing streak entering this matchup. In SEC play, the Razorbacks are 11-7, including a sweep at the hands of Georgia last weekend. Head coach Dave Van Horn is one of the best in the business, with nearly 1,200 career wins.

Here are the Texas A&M-Arkansas NCAA Baseball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Texas A&M-Arkansas Odds

Texas A&M Aggies: +140 ML

Arkansas Razorbacks: -188 ML

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

Jack Moss leads the team with an impressive .375 batting average, with four home runs, and more walks than strikeouts. Moss has belted nine doubles and carries an on-base percentage of .490. Hunter Haas ranks second with a .354 batting average, hitting nine doubles and four home runs while walking more than he has struck out. Freshman Jacer LaViolette leads the team with 10 home runs, 41 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. Austin Bost is tied for the team lead with 10 doubles, adding three home runs. Texas A&M has slashed .275/.399/.450 with 50 home runs and 60 stolen bases as a team.

Texas A&M has yet to announce a starter at time of publication. Evan Aschenbeck has been reliable out of the bullpen, pitching to a 3.24 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 41.2 innings. The Aggies’ pitching staff owns a 5.46 ERA with 415 strikeouts in 360.2 innings as a team.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

Jace Bohrofen has been one of the best hitters in the nation, with an impressive .361 batting average, 10 home runs, and five stolen bases. The junior outfielder has gotten on base in nearly half of his plate appearances. Jared Wegner leads the team with 12 home runs and 44 RBI, ranking second with a .351 batting average. Brady Slavens has provided some power as well, with 10 doubles. Peyton Stovall has belted four home runs and stolen three bases in as many attempts. Neither Slavens nor Stovall has produced at previous levels, and Arkansas’ success is a testament to their depth.

Kendall Diggs leads the team with 12 doubles, adding eight home runs. Tavian Josenberger leads the team with nine steals, adding a .322 batting average and seven home runs to his impressive stat line. The Razorbacks have hit .284 with 64 home runs and 33 stolen bases as a team.

Lefty Hunter Hollan will look to continue his impressive season in this one. Hollan has pitched to a 3.40 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 53.0 innings, culminating in a 6-2 record. A bit of wildness has moved Hagen Smith into the bullpen, which spells trouble for opponents. Smith has struck out 67 batters across 43.2 innings, while opponents have hit just .188 against him. Arkansas owns a 5.05 ERA with 355 strikeouts in 352.2 innings.

Final Texas A&M-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Arkansas will rebound in this one and get back to their winning ways.

Final Texas A&M-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -188 ML