The Tulane Green Wave will travel to take on the Washington Huskies in a midweek college baseball matchup at Husky Ballpark in Seattle. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Tulane-Washington prediction and pick.

Tulane has struggled to a 5-15 record to begin their season, with two of those wins coming last weekend against Columbia. Away from New Orleans, the Green Wave have lost all six of their games played. Head coach Jay Uhlman took over in an interim role at the end of last season before being named the full-time coach.

Washington has exploded to a 14-4 record to begin their season, winning their final two games against Rhode Island last weekend to begin their two-game winning streak. The Huskies have been dominant at home, winning eight of their 10 games at Husky Ballpark.

Here are the Tulane-Washington NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Tulane-Washington Odds

Tulane Green Wave: +1.5 (+105)

Washington Huskies: -1.5 (-135)

Over: 13 (-120)

Under: 13 (-110)

How To Watch Tulane vs. Washington

TV:

Stream: fuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT

*Watch NCAAB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread

Junior Brady Hebert leads the team with a .354 batting average and seven stolen bases, improving in his second season with the Green Wave. Hebert has also bashed three doubles, three triples, and a home run. Jackson Linn, who was a big-time recruit in the class of 2021, leads the team with five home runs and 16 RBI, stealing four bases. Linn hit .353 with seven home runs as a freshman. Brennan Lambert leads the team with six doubles, adding three home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .315, ranking second in all three categories. The Green Wave have been a threat on the basepaths, stealing 33 bags in 39 attempts. As a team, Tulane has hit .250 with 32 doubles and 21 home runs as a team.

Tulane has yet to announce a starter at time of publication. There have been a few pitchers that have started midweek contests for the Green Wave. Freshman Michael Lombardi has seemingly taken the closer job, pitching to a minuscule 0.77 ERA with two saves and 16 strikeouts in 11.2 innings. Batters have hit an abysmal .125 against Lombardi. The Green Wave have pitched to a 6.66 ERA with 190 strikeouts in 174.1 innings as a team.

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread

Sophomore AJ Guerrero leads the team with an impressive .391 batting average, hitting two home runs while walking nearly as many times as he has struck out. Infielder Will Simpson has nearly matched his career high in home runs, belting seven bombs while hitting .301. Simpson now has 25 career home runs. Cam Clayton leads the team with nine doubles, ranking second with five home runs. Clayton has already set a career-high in home runs. Seven qualified Huskies have hit at least .300 this season. Johnny Tincher also ranks second with five home runs, hitting .306. The Huskies have hit .306 with 41 doubles and 25 home runs as a team.

The Huskies’ strong pitching staff has yet to announce a starter for this matchup. Closer Case Matter has been dominant, closing three games while pitching to a 0.79 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 11.1 innings. Josh Emanuels has also pitched to a stellar 1.26 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, registering two saves. Washington has pitched to a 3.99 ERA with 158 strikeouts in 160 innings.

Final Tulane-Washington Prediction & Pick

Washington’s powerful offense and strong pitching combo will tilt this matchup in their favor.

Final Tulane-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington -1.5 (-135)