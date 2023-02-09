UC Berkeley hosts one of the top teams in the nation, the Arizona Wildcats for a Pac-12 battle. It’s time to continue our college basketball odds series with an Arizona-California prediction and pick.

The Wildcats are the No. 4 team in the country and have looked stellar all year long. They have a (21-3) record but are currently second in the conference standings behind UCLA (10-2). Arizona’s only three losses came against conference opponents so that might bite them in the ass if UCLA wins out.

Cal is arguably the worst team in the country with a (3-20) record. That is the epitome of awful as they started the year losing 12 straight before finally beating UT Arlington. Their only two wins came against Stanford and Colorado, who are both having average seasons. The good news is all three of their wins came at home so that should give them a little bit of confidence.

Here are the Arizona-California college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-California Odds

Arizona Wildcats: -19.5 (-102)

California Golden Bears: +19.5 (-120)

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arizona vs. California

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 11:00 ET/8:00 PT

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread

The ‘Cats have the 9th best offense in the country averaging 83.3 points per game. This offense is elite in so many ways and it starts with the big man Azuolas Tubelis. The Lithuanian product will soon be in the NBA, but for now, he has his eyes set on getting back to the Sweet 16 where they fell to Houston in last year’s NCAA tournament. Tubelis averages 20.8 points per game which is good for 18th in the nation and also has 9.5 rebounds to go with it. He shoots 57% from the floor so he is a major problem to handle. Cal’s defense will have a tough time stopping him.

Aumar Ballo is second on the team averaging 15 points and is also elite on the boards with nine rebounds per game. His 65.4% percentage is good for 10th in the country. Kerr Kriisa averages 11 points per game and is recently coming off a great 3-game stretch where he scored at least 13 points in each one. His 5.7 assists rank 16th in the nation. If those three play well then they should dominate this game.

Why California Could Cover The Spread

Believe it or not, Cal actually allows fewer points per game than Arizona at 68. Arizona allows 70 points per game but Cal hasn’t scored 70 in a contest since Jan 14. There isn’t much to like about this offense outside of guard Devin Askew. Sadly for them, Askew is finished for the season after undergoing sports hernia surgery. Lars Thiemann is the top player for this team and rightfully so at 7-foot-1. The German native averages 10.4 points off of 51.7% shooting. He will need to play a huge role for the Bears tonight if they want any shot at covering this spread. He has a tough task in guarding Tubelis, but he has the ability to contain him.

This is a large spread for them to try and cover. Cal lost 81-68 last time so there is definitely a chance. Arizona is only (11-12-1) ATS while the Bears are (10-13) ATS.

Final Arizona-California Prediction & Pick

Arizona is the better team by a mile but only won by 13 the last time they faced. Covering 20 points on the road is doable, but I expect the Bears to cover the spread somehow.

Final Arizona-California Prediction & Pick: California +19.5 (-120)