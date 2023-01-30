Two ranked juggernauts from the Big 12 will face off in ESPN’s Primetime Monday double-header. The No. 11 Baylor Bears (16-5) will visit the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (17-4) in the biggest game for both teams thus far. The in-state rivalry continues tonight as both teams flirt with top-1o national rankings. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Baylor-Texas prediction and pick.

The Baylor Bears are currently ranked #11 in the nation yet find themselves in a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12. Playing in the most talented conference in the country, the Bears have been resilient through their season and have risen to the occasion against some of tougher teams in college basketball. They’ve won their last six games, including a win over No. 9 Kansas, and will hope to take down another ranked Big 12 opponent in Texas.

The Texas Longhorns have firmly established themselves as a top-10 team in college basketball and continue to impress fans with their talented roster. Two of their last 4 losses have come this month to No. 11 Iowa State and No. 4 Tennessee. Both deficits of double digits, the Longhorns have nothing to feel ashamed of as they know their high ceiling as a team. They’ll look for their NBA-ready players to show out in their most important game of the season.

Here are the Baylor-Texas college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Texas Odds

Baylor: +3.5 (-106)

Texas: -3.5 (-114)

Over: 147.5 (-105)

Under: 147.5 (-115)

How To Watch Baylor vs. Texas

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread

The Baylor Bears could be ranked much higher had they not suffered two heartbreaking losses to TCU and Kansas State when opening up conference play. Since then, they’re on a six game streak and are looking to take their true shape heading into March. Keyonte George has been fantastic of late, singlehandedly lifting the Bears past a pesky Arkansas team with 24 points their last time out. Forward Jalen Bridges continues to be a huge factor in their defense. He’ll look to hold down the paint and bring his shot-blocking totals up against a talented Longhorns front court.

Baylor is right at even covering the spread this season, going 10-10. Most notably, they’re 3-0 in the few times they’ve been the underdogs this season. They’ll be given 3.5 points in this one as they hope to remain perfect. The Bears have done much better covering in their last five games going 4-1. They’ll have to limit the noise inside the Moody Center by not allowing Texas to go on runs and break scoring droughts of their own.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

The Texas Longhorns dropped a few spots from their No. 7 ranking after losing at Iowa State. They coupled that with an 11-point loss against Tennessee their last time out. Aside from that, the Longhorns have looked like every bit of the top-10 team that they have been all season. Marcus Carr has been a delight to watch and it’ll be interesting to see if he can make a splash in the NBA following his senior season. He’ll hope his teammates can lift each other to a win against Baylor in the first game against their in-state rivals.

Texas hasn’t been covering the spread well lately, only going 3-7 in their last 10 games. Perhaps most impressive, Texas has a 12-1 record when playing at home in the Moody Center. Their fans have been a factor in each one of those wins, so look for Texas to feed into the energy of the building. They haven’t had much success against Baylor the last few years, only winning one of their last 10 meeting with the Bears. They’ll look to reverse the trends and hope that Carr can lead them to another victory.

Final Baylor-Texas Prediction & Pick

Texas has been one of the more fan-friendly teams to watch this season with the way each of their players gets involved in the offense. Their defense has been a staple for them all season, but their recent losses haven’t been indicative of such. Baylor is just too hot right now, and with the public all over Texas, let’s take Baylor to cover the spread.

Final Baylor-Texas Prediction & Pick: Baylor Bears +3.5 (-104)