Rival teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference square off for the first time as the college basketball regular season winds down. The Clemson Tigers (21-8) will try to continue their historic season with another win as they take on the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers (21-6). This game has major implications in the ACC standings! Check out our college basketball odds series for our Clemson-Virginia prediction and pick.

The Clemson Tigers are currently enjoying their program’s best-ever conference regular season as they’ve gone 13-5 and led the top of the ACC standings for much of the year. They’re just one game back of leading Pittsburgh and are tied with Virginia in the standings. A win over the Cavaliers in their only meeting of the season would leap-frog the Tigers into second place. They’ll be hungry for an upset as they face the highly-ranked Virginia Cavaliers.

The Virginia Cavaliers have been playing like a top-10 team all season and it’s reflected in their dominant wins over conference opponents. Tony Bennett has his squad ready to make a run in March, but they’ll need the momentum of closing the season out strong to carry them as the tournament begins. They’ve lost their last two games to unranked opponents, marking just the second time the Cavaliers have lost back-to-back games this season. They’ll be looking to bounce back in a major way against Clemson.

Here are the Clemson-Virginia college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Virginia Odds

Clemson: +6.5 (-110)

Virginia: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 129.5 (-115)

Under: 129.5 (-105)

How To Watch Clemson vs. Virginia

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread

Clemson was the team leading the ACC for most of the year, so they’ll be especially motivated to keep this game close and make a statement by beating a ranked rival. They’ve won their last two games by double-digits behind their hot shooting and fast play. In their last game against NC State, Clemson was able to shooting 57% from three. In their game against Syracuse, the Tigers were able to out-rebound their opponents by double-digits. If Clemson can excel in just on area of the game, they’ll have a lot to work with as their offense looks for buckets.

Clemson has split their games ATS by going 14-14 on the year. They’re not as good when playing as the away team as they’ve covered to the tune of 4-6 on the road. Their numbers when playing Virginia are even worse, but with this being the first meeting of the season between the two squads, Clemson will work with a fresh slate as they look to upset Virginia on the road.

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread

Virginia is continuing their college basketball dominance this year and will look to make another deep run into March. The last two games have been uncharacteristic for the Cavaliers as they lost consecutively. The were out-hustled by North Carolina in their last game and loss by a sizable margin despite only turning the ball over four times. They’ll need to get their shooting back on track as soon as possible, and this spot against the Tigers at home is a good place to start.

Jayden Gardner provided to scoring boost down low in their last game; he’ll have to be equally as good tonight as the Clemson Tigers do a good job of crowding the paint and not letting up any easy shots. This Virginia team is very creative when finding scoring opportunities, so they’ll want to keep the ball moving quickly through Clemson’s zone defense. The Cavaliers are 13-1 SU at home this season, but have only gone 6-8 ATS. With a sizable spread, Virginia will have to play smart to fend off the Tigers.

Final Clemson-Virginia Prediction & Pick

This will be a pivotal game for both teams as they sit atop the ACC. Virginia will have a huge advantage being the more seasoned team and playing this game at home. Clemson matches up well against Virginia and could see some success with their athletic big men down low. However, I predict that the Cavaliers will be much more stern on defense and cause problems for the Tigers in half-court situations. Let’s take Virginia to just barely cover this spread.

Final Clemson-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia Cavaliers -6.5 (-110)