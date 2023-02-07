Big Ten basketball continues on ESPN2 with a matchup that has been become a slight rivalry in the last few years. The Maryland Terrapins (16-7) will take the trip to East Lansing to face off against the Michigan State Spartans (14-9). The Terrapins will look to continue their winning streak while the Spartans look to get back on track. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland-Michigan State prediction and pick.

The Maryland Terrapins have been a solid team of late and have won their last four games, including a win over No. 21 Indiana. In those wins, the Terps looked impressive beating their opponents by double-digits and touting their strong defense. This will be their first time against the Spartans this season in a spot that could give them a huge fifth consecutive victory. Don’t be surprised if Maryland becomes ranked with a win here.

The Michigan State Spartans showed a lot of promise early in the season with their games against Gonzaga and Kentucky, but an injury to star Malik Hall derailed a good chunk of the Spartans’ season. They’re 2-5 in their last seven games, so Tom Izzo will have to get on his guys to buckle down before tournament time comes. Knowing Izzo, the Spartans will be ready for March, but it starts here tonight will a win against Maryland in a crucial spot.

Here are the Maryland-Michigan State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Michigan State Odds

Maryland: +3.5 (-105)

Michigan State: -3.5 (-115)

Over: 130.5 (-110)

Under: 130.5 (-110)

How To Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN app

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread

During their recent stretch, Maryland has been playing very fundamentally sound basketball. They’ve been great about limiting turnovers on their end and causing them for their opponents. They’ve been stifling Big Ten defenses with their long and active defense. With March approaching, the Terps seem to be heading into their prime form of the season and their play of late has been indicative of such. They’re 0-3 against MSU in their last few meetings, but this hot Terps squad will look to take advantage of a struggling Spartans team.

With a 2-5 away record, Maryland has covered the spread in six consecutive games. They’re 16-7 ATS on the season and will be especially motivated to get a win here and make their case for a tournament spot. Maryland will want to run in transition and put this MSU team on their heels. The Spartans have had troubles fouling this season, so look for Maryland to get to the line early.

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread

Michigan State’s season is fairing similarly to how they perform in each of their games: the first half looks great and they play well, in the second half they look lost and without answers. The Spartans’ achilles heal this year has been the inability to close out basketball games. They’ve had halftime leads over some of the best teams in the nation, but have squandered them and lost close games in the final possessions. MSU will have to look for more consisted play out of AJ Hoggard. When he’s on, the Spartans are on. Tyson Walker has been bailing the Spartans out all year as this night will be no different. If Mady Sissoko can stay out of foul trouble, the Spartans can win this game.

Michigan State is 11-12 ATS overall and has covered more at home than on the road. When listed as the favorites, the Spartans are 12-2 and they have a 9-2 record at the Breslin Center this year. This will be a tough test at home. Look for the Izzone to stay involved in this game.

Final Maryland-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Michigan State has to turn it around at some point. This team has a lot of talent but has to learn how to close out the game eventually. I think that Maryland have a great chance to cover here just because of their recent play, so I like the Spartans moneyline in this one.

Final Maryland-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State ML (-178)