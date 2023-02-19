The Memphis Tigers take on the Houston Cougars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Memphis Houston prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Memphis Houston.

The Houston Cougars are closing in on the AAC title. More than that, the Cougars are trying to chase down a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They know that Alabama lost earlier this week to Tennessee, which opens the door for UH to not only secure a No. 1 seed with a continuous stream of wins, but to get the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Many will recall that Houston was a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when it reached the Final Four for the first time in school history since 1984, when Hakeem Olajuwon faced Patrick Ewing and Georgetown in the national championship game. Houston knows that it has to remain dominant — and not take any afternoon off — if it wants that No. 1 seed.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Memphis-Houston College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-Houston Odds

Memphis Tigers: +13.5 (-102)

Houston Cougars: -13.5 (-120)

Over: 141.5 (-115)

Under: 141.5 (-105)

How To Watch Memphis vs. Houston

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. PT

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

This is a Houston team which has not been as dominant as its top-three national ranking and No. 1 seeding position might seem to indicate. Houston is in a No. 1 seed position; we’re not going to say or suggest the Cougars are not a top seed, because they are. However, there are some years in which the No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament are dominant teams, and there are some years in which teams are No. 1 seeds only because the No. 2 and 3 seeds are worse and have not made their case very effectively. This season easily falls into the latter category. Houston is just not that dominant. This is a good team, but the wobble at home against Central Florida and the loss at home to Temple show how vulnerable Houston is. Much like Tennessee and a few other national contenders, Houston has an offense that can endure a crippling scoring drought. A lot of teams struggle in a way which is hard to fathom, but when Houston struggles, it’s not hard to see why the Cougars have some difficult games.

Why Houston Could Cover the Spread

The Cougars have the fundamental advantage of playing a Memphis team which will likely be without star guard Kendric Davis, who got injured in Thursday’s win over Central Florida. A few hours before tipoff, there has not been an official and final declaration or announcement of Davis’s playing status, but the spread is clearly reflective of a belief that Davis either won’t play or won’t be reasonably effective. You know that the betting markets would be aware of Davis’s overall health. There is a clear sense that Davis can’t go, and if he can’t, Memphis loses its best and most dynamic offensive player. That would be a crusher against a defense as good as Houston’s. This is readily apparent.

Final Memphis-Houston Prediction & Pick

Memphis, assuming it is without Kendric Davis, is in no condition to threaten Houston. Memphis needs Davis, and there’s no other way to say it. Memphis went over five minutes without attempting a shot on Thursday with Davis hurt. That’s how bad the Memphis offense is likely to be without Davis.

Final Memphis-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -13.5