Published November 10, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The North Dakota State Bison take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Dakota State Kansas prediction and pick.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the reigning champions of college basketball. They just won their second title under coach Bill Self, 14 years after Self’s first championship in 2008. The Jayhawks overcame a close shave in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Creighton, shrugged off a choppy and sluggish first half in the Elite Eight against Miami, and then overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to beat North Carolina in the national championship game in New Orleans. Kansas responded brilliantly to every tough situation it faced, and it dominated Villanova in the Final Four national semifinals. The Jayhawks were imposing at times, but always resourceful. They truly were the best team in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Their run was no fluke. They played their best basketball of the season in March, which is something that had eluded Bill Self’s KU teams for more than a decade.

The Jayhawks started their new season with a comfortable win over Omaha on Monday. Self is serving a four-game suspension for NCAA infractions. He did not coach in that game, and he will not coach in this game against North Dakota State. KU’s 25-point win over Omaha was powered by balanced scoring. Five different Jayhawks scored in double figures. KU looked sharp on defense; Omaha did not score more than 33 points in either half.

North Dakota State had a really good team last season. It didn’t make the NCAA Tournament, but a lot of good mid-majors don’t make the Big Dance each year. North Dakota State had the misfortune of playing alongside South Dakota State in the Summit League. South Dakota State had a banner season, going 30-4 and beating North Dakota State in three very competitive games. One of those games was the championship game of the Summit League Tournament. NDSU was strong in 2022, but one team in its conference was clearly stronger. That’s how a really good team doesn’t get to play in March Madness at the mid-major level. We will see if North Dakota State can replicate its 2022 successes but find a way past South Dakota State when it really counts.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the North Dakota State-Kansas College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: North Dakota State-Kansas Odds

North Dakota State Bison: +24.5 (-114)

Kansas Jayhawks: -24.5 (-106)

Over: 147.5 (-106)

Under: 147.5 (-114)

Why North Dakota State Could Cover the Spread

This is a good basketball team which will be excited about the opportunity to play the defending national champions in Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Bill Self will not be coaching Kansas, so the Jayhawks won’t have their tactician on the bench. North Dakota State is a better team than Omaha; if NDSU is even one point better than Omaha was against Kansas, the Bison will cover the spread.

Why Kansas Could Cover the Spread

KU looked great against Omaha even without Bill Self on the bench. The Jayhawks played solid defense, they shared the ball, everyone got involved at the offensive end of the floor, and the team functioned well as a five-man collective. Kansas received numerous contributions and did not seem particularly bothered. If that team shows up here, KU will win in a blowout.

Final North Dakota State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Kansas is obviously a far better team, but the quality of North Dakota State might be underrated. Kansas will win comfortably, but not in a total rout. NDSU should be able to cover the spread.

Final North Dakota State-Kansas Prediction & Pick: North Dakota State +24.5