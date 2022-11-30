Published November 30, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks take on the Iowa State Cyclones. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Dakota Iowa State prediction and pick.

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks have established a pattern in the early portion of their season. When they can get a handle on the opposing team’s offense, they thrive. When their defense is not in sync and an opponent is able to light them up, they usually lose. North Dakota is 5-3 through eight games. The Fighting Hawks’ three losses have come when they have allowed 81 or more points. In their last three games, all wins, they have allowed under 62 points. Creighton is the especially strong team they have played so far this season. The Bluejays put 96 points on them and ran away with a 35-point victory. However, North Dakota also gave up 93 points to Pacific, which is not an especially good team. North Dakota has clearly wobbled at the defensive end in November, but the recent three-game winning streak shows this team might be figuring things out at that end of the court.

Iowa State looks like an NCAA Tournament team. The Cyclones don’t have “jump out of the building” talent, but they know how to play together. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has done a terrific job in Ames. He was fantastic last season in getting a similarly limited team into the Sweet 16. Iowa State plays great defense. The Cyclones were able to bottle up the North Carolina Tar Heels last Friday, limiting the defending national runner-up in college basketball to just 65 points. Iowa State forced 14 North Carolina turnovers and allowed just four points to the Heels in the final three minutes to grab a come-from-behind win. Iowa State also defeated another Final Four team from last season, the Villanova Wildcats. Yes, Iowa State got torched by Connecticut this past Sunday, but that’s ISU’s only loss of the season. The North Carolina win in particular should look very good on this team’s resume when Selection Sunday rolls around in March. The Cyclones have won three other games by 15 points or more, two games by 37 points or more. They look like a team which will be able to win its share of important games in the rugged and deep Big 12 Conference.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the North Dakota-Iowa State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: North Dakota-Iowa State Odds

North Dakota Fighting Hawks: +23.5 (-106)

Iowa State Cyclones: -23.5 (-114)

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

Why North Dakota Could Cover the Spread

This is a very large point spread, and given North Dakota’s improved defense in recent weeks, powering the team’s three-game winning streak, it is reasonable to think that the Fighting Hawks have a fighting chance of covering the spread on the road in Hilton Coliseum. This team looked horrible in the first 10 to 14 days of the season but has become a lot better since then. Teams evolve, and UND looks like a greatly improved product on the floor.

Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread

The Cyclones play really good defense and should be able to hold North Dakota under 55 points. If they can do that, they should be able to reach 80 points themselves, given that North Dakota does not have the athletes or the physical toughness to keep the Cyclones from getting to the rim pretty much anytime they want.

Final North Dakota-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

The North Dakota winning streak has come against mediocre teams, not good ones. Iowa State is a far different beast for the Fighting Hawks to tackle. The Cyclones should impose their will early, grab a big lead, and eventually cover.

Final North Dakota-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -23.5