The 10th-ranked Texas Longhorns (16-3) will be visited by the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-8) on Tuesday night in a Big 12 showdown. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Oklahoma State-Texas prediction and pick.

Oklahoma State has been having a tough go of things as they at 11-8 with a 3-4 record in the Big 12. Despite this, they’re only three games behind leading Kansas State, and only two games back of their opponent here. Every game matters in the Big 12 Conference and teams like Oklahoma State will look to play the part of spoilers when facing off against their ranked counterparts. Their schedule is especially tough the remainder of the season, so they’ll look to notch a needed win against a conference powerhouse.

Texas has been a challenge for anyone to play this year. Their few losses have been against formidable opponents including ranked Iowa State, Kansas State, and Illinois. They made a splash early in the season by taking down No.2 Gonzaga and have been rolling ever since. They share second place in the Big 12 with Iowa State, but if they can win and KSU loses, they’ll have a share of the first-place spot. Playing at home will provide a huge boost for the Longhorns in a game they want to take care of before heading to Knoxville, TN.

Here are the Oklahoma State-Texas college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-Texas Odds

Oklahoma State: +8.5 (-118)

Texas: -8.5 (-104)

Over: 136.5 (-105)

Under: 136.5 (-115)

How To Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

TV: Longhorn Network (LHN)

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys have some good pieces in terms of scorers and facilitators. Guards Avery Anderson III and Bryce Thompson lead the team in points and assists, respectively. They move the ball well and can find open shots for themselves. Kalib Boone provides a boost in the post with his athleticism, pairing well with Moussa Cisse down low. The two provide a stout interior defense for the Cowboys, but can not sustain defensive success with the amount the team is turning the ball over. Oklahoma State averages just under 15 turnovers a game. That many turnovers against any team is a recipe for disaster. They’ll have no room for such against a sound team like Texas. Their only path to victory is if they can limit turnovers and stymie the Longhorns’ efficient offense.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

The Texas Longhorns are looking like a complete team this season and will hope to hit their prime as we approach March. They know they’re capable of beating the top teams in the country – they will need to stay healthy and continue their clutch play in order to make a deep run into March. Marcus Carr has been sensational for the Longhorns and is beginning to garner Big 12 Player of the Year attention. He leads them in points, assists, and steals, getting it done from both ends of the court. Him and the rest of the team are shooting around 48% from the field. They’ll be slightly outsized by the Oklahoma State Cowboys in this one, which may make point scoring more difficult. Texas will have to spread the floor and outrun the Cowboys’ bigs in transition. They have all the tools to run this team out of their home gym.

Final Oklahoma State-Texas Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma State has a much bigger lineup and could pose some problems for the Longhorns early on. I think interim coach Rodney Terry will make the right adjustments at half and the Longhorns will come out running in last 20 minutes of this one. Texas covers.

Final Oklahoma State-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas Longhorns -8.5 (-104)