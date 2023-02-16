Pac-12 hoops takes place under the lights on this Thursday night as the Oregon State Beavers look to crawl their way out of the bottom of the conference when they make a trip to Pullman to tip off with the Washington State Cougars. Let’s take a look at our college basketball odds series where our Oregon State-Washington State prediction and pick will be revealed.

Things have certainly gone from good to bad for Oregon State this season with a 10-16 record that includes a 4-11 mark in Pac-12 play, but the good news is that they were able to snap a three-game losing streak by downing the USC Trojans at home by a score of 61-58. All in all, the Beavers will look to win their second-straight game since Dec. 21st.

As for the Cougars, Washington State hasn’t been a whole lot better this season with an 11-15 record, but they boast an 8-3 mark at home in comparison to only winning one game on the road this season. The Cougars enter play after defeating their arch-rivals in satisfying fashion as they were able to topple the Huskies by a score of 56-51.

Here are the Oregon State-Washington State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-Washington State Odds

Oregon State: +12.5 (-102)

Washington State: -12.5 (-120)

Over: 123.5 (-110)

Under: 123.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State

TV: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 11:00 ET/8:00 PT

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Beavers have been flat-out bad this season, and gaining some winning momentum at the end of this season with postseason aspirations in sight should priority number-one for a team that is undergoing a massive rebuild. It seems like only yesterday when Oregon State was putting the college basketball world on notice with a historic Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament, but they now have fallen on hard times and their future is looking bleak.

Nevertheless, after securing a big-time win over USC, the Beavers hit the road in an attempt to cover the spread as monumental underdogs. With the line currently sitting at +12.5, there are reasons to believe that Oregon State can cover even though they have posted only one win on the road like Washington State. Still, the best shot that Oregon State has at covering the spread will be because of their surprising ability that they can make their free throws. In fact, the Beavers have the third-best free-throw percentage in the conference at 74% and will certainly be looking to get to the charity stripe more often than not later tonight.

By being aggressive in driving to the hole an abundant amount of times, Oregon State could also benefit in a stellar performance from their freshman sensation in guard Jordan Pope. Not only does Pope lead the squad in scoring and assists per game, but he is clearly the heartbeat of an offense that has struggled all year long. With how bad the Beavers can be on offense at times, Pope will be needed to right the ship.

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread

While Washington State isn’t planning on partaking in postseason play this season, the goal for this Cougars squad is to put together some tremendous efforts down the stretch in order to be at their best come conference tournament time.

However, when it comes to covering the spread against the Beavers, the one thing that Washington State needs to make sure they have the edge in will come in the form of a ferocious defensive effort. Not to mention, it is well known that the Beavers have struggled offensively all season long with only 61 PPG, so this is something that the Cougars need to take advantage of. In the last time out against the Huskies, it was the Cougars that were able to overcome a downright awful 29% shooting from the field by withholding Washington to only 22% from three-point range. Alas, the Cougars have proven that they can play defense from time to time as they surrender only the third-fewest points in the entire conference. Simply put, suffocating the Beavers and forcing them to turn the ball over could be the key to a spread-covering victory.

Not to mention, Washington State also has an edge with their overall length on the floor. On paper, Wazzu has multiple bodies that can record double-doubles at any given time as Oregon State might find it extremely challenging to secure second-chance opportunities on misses and vice versa. While it is hard to predict whether or not the Cougars will shoot well in this matchup, they can at least get their hands dirty by corralling rebounds and keeping the Beavers off the glass.

Final Oregon State-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Both of these struggling teams are coming off convincing victories, but this contest comes down to Washington State being at home, as Oregon State has been horrendous on the road all season long. However, a 12.5-point line seems too hefty for the Cougars to cover even as the home team.

Final Oregon State-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +12.5 (-102)