The Oregon Ducks are in bubble trouble. The Ducks lost at Washington late Wednesday night, hurting what was already a flawed and deficient NCAA Tournament resume. The Ducks were right near the cut line for the Big Dance, but the problem with their schedule is that they don’t have any games remaining which will clearly improve their position. Oregon is in a situation where it has to win games against inferior opponents to avoid falling on the seed list. Oregon can’t really rise a lot of spots when playing mediocre teams. The Ducks simply have to win all of these games and hope other bubble teams will fail. That’s how Oregon will move up the seed list and into the field. The Ducks might play a good team at the Pac-12 Tournament, but for now, they simply have to avoid taking hits on their resume. They failed against Washington.

Oregon’s NCAA Tournament bubble position needs to stabilize over the next two weeks. Then the Ducks have to win a few games at the Pac-12 Tournament and make their move up the ladder.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks are in a must-win position. If they weren’t in a must-win spot against Washington, they definitely are now. Oregon is not playing high-end teams right now. The Ducks have this game against Washington State, then Oregon State, Stanford and California. Oregon can’t pass teams on the bubble with wins in these games, but a loss would mean Oregon would fall several spots. The Ducks know this. They know they have to win each of their next four games heading into the Pac-12 Tournament. The urgency which accompanies life as an NCAA Tournament bubble team will be Oregon’s best friend in this game. The Ducks are going to go all-out in the pursuit of a victory they absolutely have to claim.

Why Washington State Could Cover the Spread

The Oregon Ducks have been here before. Last season, they were hugely inconsistent and had a chance to play their way into the NCAA Tournament in February and early March, but they failed. It never really clicked for the Ducks, and this season, it seems to be pointing in that same direction. The loss at Washington was a crucial failure for Oregon, which will come to Pullman low on confidence and lacking the belief needed to make a strong push for the NCAA Tournament.

Let’s add the point that Washington State played spoiler for Oregon’s NCAA Tournament hopes last season, much as Washington did. The Cougars met the Ducks under a very similar set of circumstances in 2022 and handled Oregon. It seems that history is repeating itself.

You should stay away from this game, given how inconsistent Oregon is and now unreliable Washington State is.

Final Oregon-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Oregon +1.5