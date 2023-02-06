Top 10 teams clash in the Big 12 Conference on ESPN Primetime Monday night. The No. 10 Texas Longhorns (19-4) will face off against the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (18-5) in a pivotal matchup between top-ranked teams. This game has huge implications for the Big 12 and the national standings – you won’t want to miss it! Check out our college basketball odds series for our Texas-Kansas prediction and pick.

The Texas Longhorns are coming into this one with momentum having won two close games against No. 11 Baylor and No. 7 Kansas State. Rising in the national rankings, the Texas Longhorns have been especially resilient as the race in the Big 12 heats up. They sit atop the standings with an 8-2 record, but are closely trailed by the likes of Iowa State, Kansas State, and Kansas. They’ll look to widen their margin in this one as they try to take down the Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Kansas Jayhawks are having a their roughest stretch in recent memory and are just 2-4 in their last six games. They dropped their last one when they played against a stingy Iowa State team on the road. The ISU fans where a huge factor in that game, so Kansas will be pleased to be back at home and enjoying a slight betting advantage in this one. A win against Texas guarantees a shake up in the Big 12 standings.

Here are the Texas-Kansas college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas-Kansas Odds

Texas: +4.5 (-115)

Kansas: -4.5 (-105)

Over: 147.5 (-105)

Under: 147.5 (-115)

How To Watch Texas vs. Kansas

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

The Texas Longhorns have endless options on the offensive side of the ball. Marcus Carr continues to be one of the star players in the Big 12 and is often the reason Texas can hang in close games. He has a lethal mid-range shooting game and doesn’t hesitate to let it fly from three. Dylan Disu has been a force on the glass and serves as a physical presence for the Longhorns down low. Christian Bishop has had the hot hand of late and helped his team rally back to beat Kansas State. Texas will need any one of these players to have a good performance against the Jayhawks.

Texas is shooting a slightly better percentage than their opponents tonight. They’ve underperformed against the spread going 10-13. They’ve been a resilient road team, but will have to find a shooting rhythm early to not let this game get out of hand. With the way both teams have been playing, it seems as though the home team was bound to have the advantage in this one.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

The Kansas Jayhawks are left looking for answers during this losing skid. They looked to be in top-form once again with impressive wins over Kentucky and Kansas State, but fell back into their losing ways against Iowa State. The biggest factor in their most recent loss was the turnover number, a whopping 20 turnovers for the Jayhawks. Their play has been sloppy and they’ve had trouble executing Bill Self’s game plan. Gradey Dick will look to get his play back on track as serve as the catalyst for this Jayhawks team.

Kansas is 11-1 when playing at home this season and 17-3 when playing as the favorite. They’re not the best covering team at 9-14 ATS, and they’ve only gone 4-8 ATS when playing at home. It will be interesting to see how big of a factor the Kansas fans are. Texas has been battle-tested on the road this season, so the Jayhawks will have to be in top shape tonight. Look for them to get out in transition and pick their shots carefully as they try to keep the crowd engaged in this one.

Final Texas-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Texas poses matchup problems for most teams and they matchup particularly well against the Jayhawks. Both rosters are filled with NBA talent, which makes this an exciting game to watch no matter who you’re rooting for. I think Texas is playing the better basketball right now and will be more inspired to get this win.

Final Texas-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Texas Longhorns +4.5 (-115)