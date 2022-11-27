Published November 27, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Xavier Musketeers take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Xavier Gonzaga prediction and pick.

The college basketball season is off to a rocky start for Gonzaga. Coach Mark Few’s team was wiped out by Texas. The Zags did not take care of the ball in that game versus the Longhorns and lost track of assignments on defense. Rasir Bolton struggled against Texas and has not found his footing in the first three weeks of the season.

That loss to Texas was a road game. The Longhorns had a lot of fun in a home-court environment. Gonzaga figured to fare a lot better this past Friday in Portland against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Phil Knight Legacy event. It was a neutral-site game, but obviously in Gonzaga’s neck of the Pacific Northwest woods.

It did not go well.

Gonzaga was hammered, 84-66, having no answer for Purdue and frontcourt force Zach Edey. The Zags’ limitations are profound. It’s not a case where fixing one problem solves the whole puzzle. Gonzaga has a lot of different deficiencies, and that’s what has to concern Mark Few the most. However, if one is to identify the number one problem for GU thus far, it is very clear:

This team needs an elite point guard, a dynamic and strong ball-handler who can take charge of the offense and run good sets at that end of the floor. Gonzaga had Jalen Suggs in its 2021 season and its unbeaten run to the national championship game before it fell to Baylor. Andrew Nembhard was able to do a good job with last season’s offense. Having Chet Holmgren obviously helped, but Gonzaga’s offense didn’t bog down nearly as much as it has in the early parts of this new season. Getting the flow and continuity needed for a very efficient and consistent offense has proved elusive for Few, who has to do a lot of work to get this offense where he needs it to be. Gonzaga has scored fewer than 70 points in multiple games against good teams. The Michigan State game on Nov. 11 was one, and this Purdue loss was another. Gonzaga has to find solutions quickly, but it will probably take some time for Few to adjust.

One other game note: This game is in Portland, which is in the Pacific Northwest — Gonzaga’s part of the country — but doesn’t have nearly the same feel of a game in Spokane.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Xavier-Gonzaga College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-Gonzaga Odds

Xavier Musketeers: +7.5 (-110)

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 159.5 (-110)

Under: 159.5 (-110)

Why Xavier Could Cover the Spread

The fact that Xavier pushed Duke before losing by only seven points bodes well for Musketeers here. They beat Florida and pushed Indiana in a two-point loss earlier this season. They can play. They can hang tough with other notable teams.

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

Gonzaga is coming off a loss, just as it did a week ago when it faced Kentucky after losing to Texas. Gonzaga looked really good against a quality Kentucky team. Gonzaga, after being punched in the mouth by Purdue, figures to be a lot sharper and more responsive here, and Xavier’s defense — which has given up a lot of point totals over 70 in the early part of its season — likely isn’t robust enough to handle what Gonzaga has to offer.

Final Xavier-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

Gonzaga played great the last time it was coming off a loss. Trust that the Zags will once again bounce back and avoid a two-game losing streak.

Final Xavier-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -7.5