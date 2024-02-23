Demand and anticipation tend to outweigh all else. Consumers might not quibble too much about visuals and gameplay features on EA Sports' College Football 25 because they have been clamoring for the classic video game's return since it was discontinued more than a decade ago. The College Football Players Association is not letting the excitement distract them from other matters, however.
It's chief concern is one that has long existed– fair compensation. Athletes who agree to use their name and likeness for the new game will be rewarded $600 and a free copy of College Football 25 from EA Sports. The CFBPA finds the arrangement to be ludicrous.
“The news here is that this is the first group licensing deal in sports business history to not include royalties,” the group said, via FrontOfficeSports.com's Amanda Christovich “CFB players get a video game instead of royalties. The athletes of the second most popular sport in America are being treated like children. Video games instead of [cash].”
That scathing retort dampens the mood a bit and could spark another financial debate. Though, many players will still accept EA's terms, as $600 can be life-changing money for student-athletes. It might afford a few extra nights out with friends or provide a much-needed security blanket for those who are not drowning in NIL revenue.
In the end, try as it might, the CFBPA is likely to be unsuccessful in this fight. Fans and purchasers obviously want the stars of the sport featured in the game, but they will probably settle for some high-end talents being swapped out for generic ones if it comes down to it.
However, when the raw enthusiasm does wear off, this conversation will be revisited and hold far more relevance.