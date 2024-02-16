Deion Sanders, like many others in the college football world, is thrilled about the launch of EA Sports' "College Football 25".

Deion Sanders seems to be one of the many people in the football world fired up about the well-anticipated release of EA Sports College Football 25. The gaining company is reviving its popular college football series that last came out in 2013 as NCAA Football 14 and released a teaser trailer for the release of College Football 25 on Thursday.

Sanders took to his Twitter/X profile to post about his excitement about the upcoming release of the game, saying, “WOW, it's really happening. I got so many darn ideas”

Is this a teaser for the inclusion of Sanders in the game? It's a high possibility that he will walk the sidelines as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in the game but will gamers be able to play with a college-aged, Florida State version of Deion Sanders? Only time will tell and we are set to learn more about the game in May as the date for launch is this summer.

On February 2, 2021, EA Sports announced via its social media accounts that they were that the college football franchise would return under the name “College Football”. The announcement came nearly two years after the NCAA Board of Governors approved legislation that would allow student-athletes to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) in October 2019.

On June 30, 2021, the NCAA permitted athletes in states with relevant laws to participate in NIL activities that align with the state's regulations. For schools in other states, the NCAA advises them to establish their own guidelines with fewer limitations. Thus, athletes could sign off on allowing their likeness to be used in the game and be compensated for it.

EA Sports announced in May 2023 that it had partnered with OneTeam Partners to enable FBS players to utilize their name and likeness in the forthcoming “EA Sports College Football” video game. Players had the choice to grant EA Sports permission to include their likenesses in the game. In return, they will receive compensation, as stated by an EA Sports representative to ESPN.