College Football Odds: Alabama vs. LSU prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to take on the LSU Tigers in a Saturday night SEC college football matchup at Death Valley in Baton Rouge. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Alabama-LSU prediction and pick, laid out below.

Alabama has gone 7-1 this season, with a three-point loss to Tennessee the only blemish. Alabama opened SEC play with three straight wins and rebounded from the Tennessee loss to defeat Mississippi State by a 30-6 margin. Head coach Nick Saban has built an absolute juggernaut at Alabama.

LSU has gone 6-2 to open the season, going 4-1 in SEC play. Following a heartbreaking one-point loss to Florida State to open their season, LSU ripped off four straight victories. LSU enters this one on a two-game winning streak, defeating Ole Miss 45-20 last time out. LSU has not beaten Alabama at home since 2010.

Here are the Alabama-LSU college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Alabama-LSU Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide: -13.5 (-110)

LSU Tigers: +13.5 (-110)

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread

Bryce Young has been battling an injury of late, but has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 1,906 yards with eighteen touchdowns and three interceptions. Young has also rushed for three touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs is the team’s leading rusher with 672 yards and six touchdowns. Jase McClellan has rushed for 312 yards and three touchdowns, both ranking second on the team. Gibbs has also totaled 301 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Ja’Corey Brooks leads the team with 376 receiving yards and ranks second with four touchdowns. Traeshon Holden leads the team with five receiving touchdowns. Alabama has averaged 43.1 points and 485.1 yards of offense per game.

Alabama’s defense, outside of the Tennessee game, has been pretty solid. The Crimson Tide have surrendered 16.6 points and 295.6 yards of offense per game. Henry To’oTo’o leads the team with 60 tackles, including four and a half tackles for loss with one sack. Will Anderson, Jr. is the best defensive player in the nation, leading the team with six sacks and twelve tackles for loss. Alabama has totaled 23 sacks as a team. The Crimson Tide have totaled three interceptions this season.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has been a great addition to LSU, completing 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,812 yards with twelve touchdowns and one interception. Daniels also leads the team with 524 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Armoni Goodwin is second with five rushing touchdowns, while Josh Williams and Noah Cain each have totaled four rushing touchdowns. LSU has totaled 1,466 yards and 23 touchdowns as a team. Malik Nabers leads the team with 36 catches for 455 yards, catching one touchdown. Jaray Jenkins leads the team with five receiving touchdowns. Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins are second on the team with 288 receiving yards. LSU has averaged 35.1 points and 450.1 yards of offense per game.

LSU’s defense has been solid, holding opponents to 21.1 points and 346.3 yards of offense per game. Micah Baskerville leads the team with 49 tackles, including four for a loss and one sack. BJ Ojulari leads the team with four sacks, while the Tigers have totaled seventeen as a team. Five different Tigers have intercepted one interception each to lead the team.

Final Alabama-LSU Prediction & Pick

Alabama has not lost to LSU in Death Valley since 2010, and this will not be the year that changes.

Final Alabama-LSU Prediction & Pick: Alabama -13.5 (-110), over 56.5 (-110)