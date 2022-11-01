College Football Odds: Buffalo vs. Ohio prediction, odds and pick – 11/1/2022

With Tuesday night MACtion back, the Buffalo Bulls will travel to take on the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Buffalo-Ohio prediction and pick, laid out below.

Buffalo has enjoyed a run of success recently and has gone 5-3 so far this season. After going 0-3 to begin the season, Buffalo has won their last five games, including a 4-0 start to conference play. Maurice Linguist has turned things around from his first season when the team went 4-8.

Ohio is also out to a 5-3 record, winning three straight. Ohio has gone undefeated at home in four games and is 3-1 in the MAC conference. The team has already surpassed their win total from last season when they suffered through a 3-9 record in the first season with Tim Albin at the helm.

Here are the Buffalo-Ohio college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Buffalo-Ohio Odds

Buffalo Bulls: -3 (-105)

Ohio Bobcats: +3 (-115)

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

Why Buffalo Could Cover The Spread

Cole Snyder has completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 1,907 yards with twelve touchdowns and five interceptions. Snyder is a transfer from Rutgers that is getting his first real crack as a starter. Snyder has also rushed for four touchdowns. Ron Cook, Jr. leads the team with 496 rushing yards, totaling three touchdowns. Mike Washington ranks second with 487 rushing yards, leading the team with six rushing touchdowns. Buffalo has totaled 1,253 rushing yards and fifteen touchdowns as a team. Justin Marshall leads the team with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Quian Williams is second with 45o receiving yards and four touchdowns, leading the team with 41 catches. Buffalo has averaged 30.9 points and 398.6 yards of offense per game.

Buffalo’s defense has surrendered 24.8 points and 391.8 yards of offense per game to opponents. Shaun Dolac leads the team with 85 tackles and eight and a half for loss, including one sack. Daymond Williams leads the team with three and a half sacks while Ibrahim Kante is second with three sacks. Buffalo has totaled fifteen sacks this season. Marcus Fuqua leads the team with five interceptions, while three other Bulls have totaled one pick each. Jasmin Muse and James Patterson each have scored a defensive touchdown.

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread

Kurtis Rourke continues the family tradition as quarterback of Ohio and has completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,408 yards with sixteen touchdowns and only three interceptions. Rourke also ranks second on the team with four rushing touchdowns. Sieh Bangura leads the team with 495 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Sam Wiglusz leads the team with 49 catches for 578 yards and seven touchdowns. Tyler Foster ranks second with three receiving touchdowns. Ohio is averaging 32.0 points and 426.5 yards of offense per game.

Opponents have gashed the Bobcats’ defense, scoring 34.4 points on 509.6 yards of offense per game. Keye Thompson leads the team with 64 tackles, including five for a loss. Bryce Houston, Jack McCrory, and Vonnie Watkins all lead the team with two-and-a-half sacks. The Bobcats have totaled eighteen sacks as a team. Zack Sanders and Torrie Cox, Jr. each lead the team with two interceptions. Houston and McCrory each have scored a defensive touchdown.

Final Buffalo-Ohio Prediction & Pick

Two bad defenses and strong offenses equal a lot of points. Ohio has the quarterback advantage in this one.

Final Buffalo-Ohio Prediction & Pick: Ohio -3 (-115), over 59.5 (-110)