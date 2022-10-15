The Clemson Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles. Check out our college football odds series for our Clemson Florida State prediction and pick.

The Florida State Seminoles were unbeaten when October began. Now they have two losses and are staring at the possibility of a three-game losing streak. Florida State’s defense got shredded by Wake Forest on Oct. 1, when the Seminoles lost an opportunity to defend their home field and gain leverage in the ACC Atlantic Division race. The next week, they had a 17-3 halftime lead on North Carolina State. In the third quarter, still in possession of the lead, FSU watched N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary leave the game with an injury. Leary is a hugely important player for the Wolfpack. He was named to various preseason awards watch lists and preseason All-ACC teams. His absence should have enabled Florida State to take full control of that game. Instead, the Seminoles have allowed that game to slip away.

Florida State did not score a single point in the second half against N.C. State. The Seminoles managed only 93 yards after halftime. They poured gasoline on the fire with some horrendous penalties and then two interceptions, one of which came in the final minute of the game with FSU at the N.C. State 23-yard line. The Seminoles were in position to kick a 40-yard field goal for the win, down 19-17, but they never got that chance because of a disastrous blunder by quarterback Jordan Travis. Florida State has to be dramatically better this week to have any chance against its next opponent.

Clemson has had the opposite journey of Florida State over the past few weeks. FSU lost to Wake Forest. Clemson beat Wake Forest. FSU lost to North Carolina State. Clemson defeated N.C. State. The Tigers are in full control of the Atlantic Division and have re-established themselves as the heavy favorite to win the ACC championship. Clemson is a College Football Playoff contender once again. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has not been spectacular, but he has been solid. He wasn’t solid last year, and all he really needed to do was attain a measure of stability in 2022. He has definitely done that. Coach Dabo Swinney has adjusted without his longtime coordinators, Tony Elliott (offense) and Brent Venables (defense). Clemson has steadied the ship across the board, rediscovering the success the program is and has been accustomed to.

Here are the Clemson-Florida State NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Clemson-Florida State Odds

Clemson Tigers: -3.5 (-114)

Florida State Seminoles: +3.5 (-106)

Over: 51.5 (-106)

Under: 51.5 (-114)

Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers look like themselves. They don’t look amazing, but they do look familiar in the sense that they have answers for their most urgent and pressing problems. They respond well in moments of crisis, such as the Wake Forest overtime win a few weeks ago. They’re getting contributions from everyone on the roster. Dabo Swinney has his players focused and motivated. This is a familiar script. Meanwhile, Florida State simply makes too many reckless and careless plays. It’s a recognizable story for a Seminole program which continues to show that it doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt in a big game such as this one.

Why Florida State Could Cover the Spread

This is FSU’s Super Bowl. This is the game in which the Seminoles will pull out all the stops and will play with maximum passion. Clemson has been very good, but not quite great, this season. Florida State’s best performance will be enough to win.

Final Clemson-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Clemson deserves the benefit of the doubt, Florida State does not. It really is that simple.

Final Clemson-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Clemson -3.5