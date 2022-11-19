Published November 19, 2022

The Colorado Buffaloes take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college football odds series for our Colorado Washington prediction and pick.

The Washington Huskies delivered a huge upset in Week 11 of the college football season. They were 13.5-point underdogs heading into Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks in Autzen Stadium. Their defense had allowed 40 or more points in multiple Pac-12 road games this season. They were going to face an Oregon offense which had consistently scored more than 40 points in its previous month of games. The Huskies seemed almost certain to give up 45 or more points. They were in trouble … or so it appeared before kickoff. Once the game began, this looked like a different Washington team. The offense, led by quarterback Michael Penix, was still good … but the difference was that the defense was a lot tougher. Washington hit and tackled a lot better than in previous games this season. Oregon scored just 10 points in the first half, a remarkably low number given how bad Washington’s defense had been over the previous month.

The game became more of a shootout in the second half, but in the fourth quarter, Washington did not allow a touchdown. The Huskies stuffed an Oregon run on 4th and 1 in Duck territory inside the final two minutes of regulation. Washington cashed that play into a field goal and held on for a stunning 37-34 win. Washington is 8-2 and has a chance to win 10 games. This is a phenomenal effort by coach Kalen DeBoer in his first year at the helm on Montlake. DeBoer might not be Pac-12 Coach of the Year simply because there are so many other good candidates, but what matters most is that Washington seems to have found the right man, making a quick and necessary adjustment to the disastrous tenure of previous head coach Jimmy Lake. The future of the UW program looks bright once again.

Colorado is limping to the end of its season, hoping the school’s administration will hire a very good head coach. Colorado is a mess. The Buffaloes are undisciplined, untalented, and undeveloped. They looked painfully slow and overwhelmed in a 55-17 loss to USC a week ago. The Trojans didn’t really play all that well and were still able to jog past the Buffs over the last three quarters after not scoring a single offensive point (they got a safety, nothing else) in the first quarter. Colorado wants this season to come to a very merciful end.

Here are the Colorado-Washington NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado-Washington Odds

Colorado Buffaloes: +30.5 (-105)

Washington Huskies: -30.5 (-115)

Over: 64.5 (-112)

Under: 64.5 (-108)

Why Colorado Could Cover the Spread

The Washington defense is not very good, to the extent that holding Oregon to 34 points was viewed as a good performance. Colorado has a lot of problems, but if it scores 20 points on Washington, the Huskies would have to score 51 to cover. That is still a lot of points.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

Washington should be able to score over 50 points against Colorado’s defense. It’s a mismatch in terms of personnel, physicality and athleticism.

Final Colorado-Washington Prediction & Pick

Washington’s offense will have a field day, and Colorado won’t do anything to stop it. USC covered a 34-point spread last week against Colorado. Washington will cover a slightly smaller spread.

Final Colorado-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington -30.5