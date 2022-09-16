College Football Odds: Georgia vs. South Carolina prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

The Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks will square off in an exciting SEC matchup in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Georgia-South Carolina prediction and pick, laid out below.

There is a new number one in college football, and that is the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart. In the first two games this season, Georgia has obliterated opponents to the tune of an 82-3 mark, including a 49-3 trashing over Oregon in the first game of the season.

South Carolina has a ton of excitement around the program with Spencer Rattler piloting the offense. The Gamecocks battled against Arkansas in week two, ultimately falling 44-30, but are still 1-1 on the season. Playing this one in Columbia, South Carolina should at least make this one exciting for a while.

Here are the Georgia-South Carolina college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-South Carolina Odds

Georgia Bulldogs: -24.5 (-114)

South Carolina Gamecocks: +24.5 (-106)

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

Why The Bulldogs Could Cover The Spread

Well, you do not get ranked number one by accident. Stetson Bennett is back and leading the offense after winning the National Championship game last season. Bennett played sparingly in 2019 and 2020 but took the college football world by storm at the end of the 2020 season. In 2021, Bennett opened as the backup to JT Daniels, who went down with an oblique injury early in the season. Bennett played in 14 games last season and tossed 29 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions.

Georgia went 14-1 last season, the only loss coming in the SEC Championship game. Bennett in 2022 has been as good as 2021, throwing for 668 yards and three touchdowns in parts of two games. The rushing attack has been ruthless, accumulating 282 yards and six touchdowns. The ground game is led by Kendall Minton’s 135 yards. Kenny McIntosh leads the team with 14 catches and 178 receiving yards. Four different Bulldogs have hauled in touchdown catches.

When your defense is allowing just one and a half points per game, something is going right. Georgia opponents are averaging just four yards per play and just 220.5 yards per game. Arian Smith leads the team with 15 tackles, adding two tackles for a loss, an interception, and five quarterback hits. Georgia has intercepted four passes as a team, each coming from a different player. Despite registering just one sack on the season, Georgia has hit opposing quarterbacks an impressive 33 times.

Why The Gamecocks Could Cover The Spread

Spencer Rattler is arguably the most exciting quarterback for South Carolina in years. After transferring from Oklahoma, where he lost the starting job to Caleb Williams, Rattler almost instantly was given the starting job. Rattler has thrown for 604 yards and two touchdowns but has been intercepted three times. The passing game has been the most effective for South Carolina. The team has rushed for just 119 yards but has crossed the goal line four times. Antwane Wells, Jr. has been the best receiver for this team, totaling 244 yards and a touchdown on 15 catches. Jalen Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd are the other two Gamecocks with over 100 receiving yards, with Lloyd hauling in the other receiving touchdown. Lloyd is also the team’s leading rusher with 53 yards and two touchdowns.

South Carolina’s defense struggled last week against Arkansas but dominated Georgia State in the opener. Saturday is going to be a huge test for this group, as Georgia is averaging 41 points per game. Jordan Burch leads the team with 15 tackles, including two and a half for loss. Jordan Strachan leads the team with three tackles for loss and has registered one of the team’s two sacks. Marcellas Dial has the team’s lone interception.

Should be a shootout, but Georgia is clearly more talented.

Final Georgia-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Georgia -24.5 (-114), over 55.5 (-105)