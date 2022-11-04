The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Check out our college football odds series for our Iowa Purdue prediction and pick.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have had a brutal year, and it didn’t have to be this way. Kirk Ferentz and Brian Ferentz knew that Spencer Petras was not a very good college quarterback, but they didn’t make moves in the transfer portal to address that one glaring deficiency on the 2022 Iowa roster. They stuck with Petras, and as a result, Iowa has predictably wasted a great defense due to the offense’s prolonged and pronounced misery. Iowa managed to win a 5-3 game over South Dakota State in the season opener, but Iowa later lost a 9-6 game to Illinois. Iowa held a potent and capable Michigan offense under 30 points, but the offense couldn’t take advantage of opportunities in that loss to the Wolverines. Iowa lost to Iowa State, 10-7, in a matchup of two of the worst offenses among Power Five conference teams. The Hawkeyes are hamstrung on offense, and they have only themselves (their coaching staff) to blame because the Ferentzes chose to do nothing about this problem even though they could see what was wrong with their roster.

The Purdue Boilermakers have had great success against Iowa in recent years. They went into Iowa City last year when Iowa was ranked No. 2 in the country. Purdue’s defense smothered that weak Iowa offense and won comfortably. The Boilermakers should be able to win this game, but this is a team which consistently fails to handle prosperity well. Purdue lost its season opener to Penn State after having the ball with a lead inside the final three minutes. The Boilermakers could not get a game-sealing first down, and they allowed a decisive touchdown drive to the Nittany Lions. Purdue had a late lead at Syracuse earlier this season and allowed that advantage to slip away. Purdue can’t seem to win the big games which would give this program better bowl bids or better odds of winning the Big Ten West Division.

Purdue knows that a huge game at Illinois is next week, on Nov. 12. It’s important for the Boilermakers to not look past that game and focus on the job at hand here against Iowa.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Iowa-Purdue College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Iowa-Purdue Odds

Iowa Hawkeyes: +3.5 (-112)

Purdue Boilermakers: -3.5 (-108)

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

Why Iowa Could Cover the Spread

Iowa’s offense might be weak, but the defense is very strong. Iowa can draw Purdue into the mud and create an ugly game the Hawkeyes are suited to win.

Why Purdue Could Cover the Spread

Purdue knows how to beat Iowa. The Boilermakers do not have an elite defense by any stretch, but they can certainly hold down the Hawkeyes’ sputtering offense and cover the spread even if their passing game isn’t firing on all cylinders.

Final Iowa-Purdue Prediction & Pick

It’s not easy to trust Purdue, but it’s very easy to distrust Iowa and its offense. Purdue will cover.

Final Iowa-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -3.5