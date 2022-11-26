Published November 26, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Michigan State Spartans take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Check out our college football odds series for our Michigan State Penn State prediction and pick.

Penn State is heading for a 10-2 season in which the two losses were against Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions can’t do anything about those two big games, but they can do something about this game against Michigan State, played for the Land Grant Trophy, one of the many trophies attached to late-season rivalry games in the Big Ten Conference.

Penn State handled its business against Rutgers last week, much as it has taken care of its job against all the non-Michigan, non-Ohio State teams on its schedule. There’s no shame in losing to Michigan and Ohio State this season, especially since the Wolverines and Buckeyes are both 11-0 heading into their Saturday showdown. The Penn State goal is not only to get a 10th win, but to stay in the chase for a New Year’s Six bowl, which is no small matter. It’s a lot nicer to play in a premium bowl game with major national attention and centrality than in a peripheral, lower-tier bowl game. The Nittany Lions still have a lot to play for, and this doesn’t even include the fact that Saturday’s home game is Senior Day in State College, Pa. The Penn State community will be revved up for this game, and it should be.

Michigan State is winding down a brutal season under head coach Mel Tucker. After Michigan State made and won the Peach Bowl — a New Year’s Six game — last season, there was a pervasive thought that the Spartans could be really special and might take off as a program, returning to the standard set by previous coach Mark Dantonio. Instead, Michigan State came crashing down to earth this year, a sobering reminder that sometimes a school administration might fall in love with a head coach based on one season instead of several years of really good work. Tucker got a very lucrative extension and raise from Michigan State even though he had just one really good season at MSU. His 2020 season was a mess in the middle of the pandemic. The extension was based on his 2021 performance alone, and nothing else. Tucker has a lot to prove, and if he wins this game against Penn State, he could generate a lot of optimism, which Michigan State sorely needs heading into the offseason.

Here are the Michigan State-Penn State NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan State-Penn State Odds

Michigan State Spartans: +19.5 (-115)

Penn State Nittany Lions: -19.5 (-105)

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

Why Michigan State Could Cover the Spread

The Spartans were a 17-point underdog at Illinois a few weeks ago and won outright. This team can defend the pass and can make big defensive plays. Penn State’s offense is hardly what one would call airtight. Michigan State can make this game very annoying for Penn State.

Why Penn State Could Cover the Spread

Michigan State lost at home to Indiana despite holding the Hoosiers under 10 passing yards. That’s rather remarkable, and it shows how flawed Michigan State is as a team.

Final Michigan State-Penn State Prediction & Pick

Penn State’s defense will smother the Michigan State offense. Penn State’s offense, though, might have very tough sledding against a Michigan State defense which has been strong against the pass in recent weeks. Michigan State will cover.

Final Michigan State-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +19.5