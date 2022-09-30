The Rutgers Scarlet Knights take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out our college football odds series for our Rutgers Ohio State prediction and pick.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights scored a road win over a Power Five conference opponent, Boston College, early in the season. Given that Boston College entered the year with hopes of being a contender in the ACC Atlantic Division, Rutgers’ victory seemed like a big breakthrough for RU head coach Greg Schiano. The Scarlet Knights had reason to be very optimistic about this season and what it could produce. However, in the past few weeks, we have seen that Boston College is a really bad team. The Eagles have been non-competitive against some not-very-good opponents such as Virginia Tech. The value of that Rutgers win over B.C. has been substantially devalued. In accordance with that realization, Rutgers just hasn’t played very well. The Scarlet Knights were fortunate to escape with a win over a bad Temple team, 16-14. Then Rutgers’ offense was completely flattened by Iowa in a disastrous performance at home. This team isn’t playing well, and it doesn’t have the level of talent to compete with mid-tier teams in the Big Ten. This is not the way RU had hoped to enter the month of October and this upcoming game against the preseason favorite in the Big Ten Conference.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have looked the part of a conference favorite the past two weeks. They put 77 points on the board against Toledo and then eviscerated Wisconsin in a game which was basically over after 20 minutes had been played. The Buckeyes looked like a vicious, menacing heavyweight, landing some early Mike Tyson roundhouse punches and knocking out their opponent within minutes. Wisconsin was crushed like a bug on a windshield. This is the Ohio State identity the Buckeyes lacked last season. This was much more like the 2020 team which hammerd Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in the playoff semifinals and reached the national championship game.

The Ohio State offense is functioning well. Notably, Ohio State ran Wisconsin out of the building even without receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was injured and did not play versus the Badgers. Ohio State is so deep at the skill positions (other than quarterback) that if a receiver or running back is unavailable, someone is there to step up. What is also making a big difference for the 2022 Buckeyes — lifting them far above the standard of a wobbly and shaky 2021 team — is a well-coached defense. Ohio State was average at best last year, but the hire of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State has given the Buckeyes a flinty and aggressive identity on defense. The pieces are coming together for this team.

Here are the Rutgers-Ohio State NCAAF Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Rutgers-Ohio State Odds

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: +39.5 (-110)

Ohio State Buckeyes: -39.5 (-110)

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

Why Rutgers Could Cover the Spread

The Buckeyes, after their easy win over Wisconsin, could get bored and decide to jog to the finish line, while Rutgers plays with great intensity and emotion and is able to score at least 14 or 17 points, which would force Ohio State to score in the very high 50s or low 60s to cover the spread.

Why Ohio State Could Cover the Spread

Rutgers is a bad team. Ohio State is flexing its muscles and, crucially, does not give up large numbers of points. As long as OSU holds Rutgers to no more than 14 points, the Buckeyes should be able to score in the mid-50s and cover.

Final Rutgers-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

This is a bloodbath. Ohio State will win by at least 42, probably more.

Final Rutgers-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -39.5