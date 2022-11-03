College Football Odds: Tennessee vs. Georgia prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The Tennessee Volunteers will travel to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Saturday afternoon SEC college football matchup at Sanford Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Tennessee-Georgia prediction and pick, laid out below.

Tennessee is now the top team in the College Football Playoff Rankings, with an 8-0 record including a 52-49 thrilling victory over Alabama. Last time out, Tennessee demolished Kentucky 44-6 in what was an anticipated matchup. Now, head coach Josh Heupel has the team primed for an SEC Championship appearance.

Georgia is also undefeated at 8-0, including a 5-0 SEC record. Georgia dismantled Oregon to open the season and has not looked back since. Last time out, Georgia defeated Florida by a convincing 42-20 margin. Kirby Smart has turned this program into an envious annual title contender and this season is no different.

Here are the Tennessee-Georgia college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee-Georgia Odds

Tennessee Volunteers: +8.5 (-115)

Georgia Bulldogs: -8.5 (-105)

Over: 66.5 (-110)

Under: 66.5 (-110)

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread

Hendon Hooker has emerged as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, completing 71.2 percent of his passes for 2,338 yards with 21 touchdowns and just one interception. Hooker has also added 338 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Jaylen Wright leads the team with 478 rushing yards, scoring five touchdowns. Jabari Small is second on the team with 475 rushing yards and leads with eight touchdowns. Dylan Sampson has also rushed for four touchdowns.

Tennessee has totaled 1,597 rushing yards with 26 touchdowns. Jalin Hyatt has been one of the best receivers in the nation, leading the team with 45 catches for 907 yards and 14 (!!!) touchdowns. Bru McCoy is finally playing college football, and is second on the team with 451 receiving yards, scoring twice. Ramel Keyton is second on the team with three receiving touchdowns. Tennessee is averaging an insane 49.4 points and 553.0 yards of offense per game.

Tennessee has kept their opponents to 21.0 points and 393.6 yards of offense per game. Trevon Flowers leads the team with 46 tackles, including one for a loss and one sack. Byron Young leads the team with five sacks, while the Volunteers have totaled 21 as a team. Kamal Hadden and Flowers each lead the team with two interceptions.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

Stetson Bennett is as reliable as they come, completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,349 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Bennett has also rushed for five touchdowns. Daijun Edwards leads the team with 440 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Kenny McIntosh is second with six rushing touchdowns and 332 rushing yards. Brock Bowers leads the team with 547 yards and three touchdowns. Ladd McConkey leads the team with 33 catches, ranking second with two receiving touchdowns. Dillon Bell has also caught two touchdowns. Georgia is averaging 41.8 points and 530.1 yards of offense per game.

Georgia’s defense has dominated, allowing just 10.5 points and 262.5 yards of offense per game. Jamon Dumas-Johnson leads the team with 40 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. Nolan Smith leads the team with three sacks but is now out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Georgia has sacked their opponents eleven times. Malaki Starks and Christopher Smith lead the team with two interceptions each.

Final Tennessee-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Two good quarterbacks, two good defenses, and two teams in the top five make this the best matchup of the weekend. Georgia is giving too many points for me in this one.

Final Tennessee-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Tennessee +8.5 (-115), over 66.5 (-110)