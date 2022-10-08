The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out our college football odds series for our Texas A&M Alabama prediction and pick.

The Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide were grabbed by CBS television for a prime-time slot, in anticipation of this game being one of the big events of the year in college football. The desire to put this game on at night, in a featured time window, came from the fact that A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban — who used to work together at LSU nearly two decades ago — had a fierce and stormy offseason feud relating to recruiting. The two men threw verbal hand grenades at each other, creating a firestorm and generating a lot of intrigue for this season’s SEC West matchup between the Aggies and Tide. This was shaping up to be one of the centerpiece moments of the SEC season. Yet, here we are, just before kickoff, and the game is likely to be a total dud.

A&M learned earlier this week that starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand and should be out for the rest of the season. Alabama is dealing with an injury to quarterback Bryce Young. Saban had said that Young will be a game-time decision, which is enough of an indication that Young is not fully healthy. If Young can’t play, this game will involve two backup quarterbacks.

Texas A&M was adrift last week in a decisive loss at Mississippi State. The Aggies were thoroughout outplayed in both halves and did not do much of anything on offense until they trailed by multiple scores and Mississippi State allowed passing yards within the context of a prevent defense. A&M’s offense has struggled throughout the season, but it seemed to have a little more upside under Johnson, the transfer from LSU who wanted to see what he could achieve with the Tigers’ SEC West rival. Haynes King, the other main quarterback in the A&M stable, has never played particularly well when given a chance.

Not having Bryce Young is a significant loss for Alabama. Backup Jalen Milroe is a good runner, but he is not a good passer. If Young can’t play, Alabama would have to downscale its offense to simplify and shorten the passing game. The Tide would have to feature more runs and more quarterback keepers with Milroe gaining yardage on the ground, not in the air.

Here are the Texas A&M-Alabama NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas A&M-Alabama Odds

Texas A&M Aggies: +24.5 (-115)

Alabama Crimson Tide: -24.5 (-105)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

Why Texas A&M Could Cover the Spread

The Aggies have a real chance to win the game if Bryce Young can’t play. We don’t know if Young will play, but if he can’t, this game is in play for A&M. The Aggies do have a good defense which — if set against a Young-free Alabama offense — could limit the Crimson Tide and prevail in a defensive slugfest. Getting a few turnovers might be good enough for the Aggies, even without Max Johnson.

Why Alabama Could Cover the Spread

The Texas A&M offense is going to be terrible without Max Johnson. It wasn’t great with Johnson, but it wasn’t awful with him under center. Without Johnson, this offense should be very easy pickings for Will Anderson and the rest of the Bama defense.

Final Texas A&M-Alabama Prediction & Pick

This game is likely to be very low scoring if both quarterbacks can’t play. Even if Bryce Young does play, he probably won’t be 100-percent effective. This game feels like a 24-10 kind of game. Take the under.

