By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The National Championship Game will be played Monday night! It’s time to continue our college football odds series with the last prop pick addition of the season. TCU and Georgia should be on a classic that will involve a lot of scoring. Let’s take a look at what FanDuel has to offer.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

National Championship Prop Pick: Max Duggan To Have 1+ TD Passes In Each Half (+165)

Max Duggan is who a majority of people are excited to see on Monday night. Duggan has done everything possible to put this team in a position to compete for a title. He faces the top team in the country and a defense that will make things very tough for him. In the game against Michigan, he passed for two touchdowns with one coming in each half. He loves to run the ball in for a TD as well but I’m sure he will trust his receivers to make plays in the RedZone.

National Championship Prop Pick: Max Duggan 50+ Rush Yards (+270)

This is a prop pick that seems like it has to hit right? He rushed for 57 yards in the win over Michigan and will certainly need to use his wheels against Georgia. His ability to escape the pocket is as elite as it gets and he will be needed to make some long conversions on the ground. These are great odds to consider as he tries to shock the world with an upset win.

National Championship Prop Pick: Kenny McIntosh To Have 2+ TDs (+320)

The Bulldogs will run the ball. With how strong their defense is, it’s expected that Georgia will be playing with the lead for a majority of the game. I can count on them running the ball to keep Duggan on the sideline for as long as possible. Georgia can reach the RedZone with ease and TCU’s defense won’t be able to stop the run. I expect McIntosh to get a good amount of RedZone carries. He only carried the ball five times against Ohio State, but that was largely due to the fact that they were playing from behind as the Buckeyes came to play.

National Championship Prop Pick: Both Teams To Score Points In All 4 Quarters (+500)

This is the National Championship. I expect both teams to put on their best performance and score points in each quarter. Whether it’s a field goal or a touchdown, both Duggan and Bennett will lead their offenses down the field for points and likely won’t get shut down multiple possessions in a row.

This is going to be a great matchup. These four prop picks have great value to give you a chance to be a part of it.