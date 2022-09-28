College Football Odds: Utah State vs. BYU prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022

Utah State will travel two hours south to Provo to take on the BYU Cougars in a Thursday night college football matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Utah State-BYU prediction and pick, laid out below.

Utah State has struggled to a 1-3 record, going winless after a season-opening victory over UConn. The most embarrassing loss was a week three loss to FCS Weber State, getting blown out 35-7. Utah State has struggled to build on the momentum of their 11-win season last year.

BYU has gone 3-1 in the early part of the season, with the only loss coming to Oregon, who may be a sneaky playoff contender. The week two upset of Baylor in double overtime has catapulted BYU into the national spotlight, and a strong season should boost their recruiting and national prestige.

Here are the Utah State-BYU college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah State-BYU Odds

Utah State Aggies: +24.5 (-110)

BYU Cougars: -24.5 (-110)

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread

Utah State has struggled offensively, scoring just 15.5 points per game this season. Logan Bonner, the Aggies’ starting quarterback, has thrown for 753 yards, tossing six touchdowns against eight interceptions. Bonner’s inability to keep the ball in his possession is a huge detriment to the offense. Calvin Tyler, Jr. leads the team with 292 rushing yards, while Robert Briggs has added 167 yards and is the team’s lone rushing touchdown. The Aggies have rushed for 623 yards as a team. Brian Cobbs leads the team with 18 catches and 241 receiving yards, hauling in a touchdown pass. Justin McGriff and Terrell Vaughn lead the team with two receiving touchdowns each. McGriff and Vaughn have totaled 192 receiving yards and 127 receiving yards, respectively.

Utah State is allowing 36 points per game, boosted by the 55 that Alabama hung on them in week two. MJ Tafasi leads the team with 33 tackles and leads the team five and a half tackles for loss. Utah State has generated 35 tackles for loss this season. The Aggies have totaled five sacks, led by Hale Motu’apuaka’s two. Utah State has picked off six passes this season, with both Hunter Reynolds and Ike Larsen leading the team with two interceptions.

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread

BYU is averaging an impressive 33.5 points per game this season. Jaren Hall has been spectacular at the quarterback position, throwing for 1,164 yards, nine touchdowns, and just one interception. Christopher Brooks leads the team with 204 rushing yards and three touchdowns, one of four Cougars to rush for over 100 yards. As a team, BYU has rushed for 644 yards and nine touchdowns. Keanu Hill leads the team with 283 receiving yards and three touchdowns, one of five Cougars with over 100 receiving yards. Chase Roberts is second with 223 receiving yards. Kody Epps leads the team with 16 receptions and is second with two receiving touchdowns.

Opponents have scored 26.5 points per game against BYU, inflated by the 41 that Oregon hung on the Cougars. Ben Bywater leads the team with 28 tackles, intercepting a pass and totaling one quarterback sack. Max Tooley is the other Cougar with an interception, bringing his back for a 33-yard touchdown. BYU has sacked opponents seven times, with John Nelson pacing the team with two.

Final Utah State-BYU Prediction & Pick

BYU should be able to handle this in-state matchup.

Final Utah State-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -24.5 (-110), over 59.5 (-110)