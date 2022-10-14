College Football Odds: Vanderbilt vs. Georgia prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022

The Vanderbilt Commodores will travel to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC college football matchup on Saturday afternoon in Athens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Vanderbilt-Georgia prediction and pick, laid out below.

Vanderbilt has already surpassed their 2021 wins total, going 3-3 thus far in their 2022 season. Head coach Clark Lea, a Vanderbilt alum, is committed to turning the program around and has fulfilled that promise in his two seasons at the helm.

Georgia is undefeated at 6-0, including 3-0 in the SEC, and the top-ranked team in national polls. After a 26-22 scare against Missouri, Georgia rebounded to dominate Auburn 42-10 at home last weekend. Kirby Smart once again has his team primed for an SEC championship game appearance.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Georgia college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Vanderbilt-Georgia Odds

Vanderbilt Commodores: +38.5 (-115)

Georgia Bulldogs: -38.5 (-105)

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-112)

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread

AJ Swann has supplanted Mike Wright as the starting quarterback, and will now face off against his home-state Georgia Bulldogs. Swann has played in five games, completing 63 percent of his passes for 848 yards, eight touchdowns, and no interceptions. Ray Davis leads the team with 507 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Wright has appeared in four games and is second on the team with 277 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Vanderbilt has totaled 1,005 rushing yards and ten touchdowns as a team. Will Sheppard leads the team with 35 catches for 452 yards and eight (!!!) receiving touchdowns. Jayden McGowan has also impressed, with 29 catches for 380 yards and two touchdowns. Davis and Gavin Schoenwald each have hauled in two touchdown catches as well. Vanderbilt has averaged an impressive 33.2 points per game this season.

Vanderbilt’s porous defense has been the blame for their .500 record, surrendering 36.8 points per game. Anfernee Orji leads the team with 61 tackles, including three for a loss and a fumble recovery. Six different Commodores lead the team with six sacks each, with the team totaling seven total sacks. De’Rickey Wright has been an absolute ballhawk, intercepting three passes, the entirety of the team’s total.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

Georgia is simply the best college football team this season. Stetson Bennett is once again leading the offense, completing 69 percent of his passes for 1,744 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception. Bennett also leads the team with five rushing touchdowns, totaling 106 yards on the ground. Daijun Edwards leads the team with 285 rushing yards, totaling four rushing touchdowns. Kendall Minton is second on the team with 284 rushing yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Georgia has rushed for 1,185 yards and 21 (!!!) touchdowns. Brock Bowers leads the team with 378 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches. Kenny McIntosh leads the team with 26 catches, totaling 250 yards. Ladd McConkey is second on the team with 25 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown. Georgia is averaging 39.5 points per game and 517.8 yards of offense per game.

Georgia’s defense has been purely dominant this season, allowing just 10.7 points per game. Jamon Dumas-Johnson leads the team with 29 tackles, including four for a loss and two sacks. Georgia has sacked their opponents six times this season, led by Dumas-Johnson and Nolan Smith with two sacks each. The Bulldogs have intercepted six passes this season, with Malaki Starks and Christopher Smith each picking off two passes.

Final Vanderbilt-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Georgia should have the offense necessary to both cover the spread and push the total over.

Final Vanderbilt-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -38.5 (-105), over 58.5 (-110)