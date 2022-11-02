College Football Playoff chair’s bizarre explanation for shocking Alabama, TCU decision

Not that it was not widely expected, but the Alabama Crimson Tide landing outside of the top four in the initial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season was always going to be talked about. For one, Alabama football is no longer undefeated, unlike the teams inside the College Football Playoff picture right now. However, there are plenty of people scratching themselves over the fact that the CFP committee still had the Crimson Tide at No. 6 — higher than No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs, who are undefeated.

The chairman of the College Football Playoff has an explanation for that.

“We are looking for a balanced team – offense and defense. They’ve (TCU) gotten behind in some games. They’ve been able to come back,” Boo Corrigan said in giving the rationale behind the decision to rank Alabama football ahead of TCU, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

The lone loss of Alabama football so far this season was at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, who are the No. 1 team on the CFP’s rankings released Tuesday night. That was a close loss in enemy territory for Alabama football, a factor that must have also played a big factor in the committee’s decision to give a higher ranking to the Crimson Tide than TCU, which has yet to face a team better than Tennessee. At the same time, the Horned Frogs had a recent stretch in which they won four games in a row against ranked opponents.

In any case, the CFP rankings can still look drastically different, with TCU still having a good chance of cracking the top four.